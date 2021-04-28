Starfield Was “100% An Xbox Exclusive,” Microsoft Eying 2021 Holiday Release

Microsoft has reportedly not only reined in Starfield as an exclusive offering for Xbox platforms but is also making sure that a release takes place during the coming holiday season at the earliest.

According to a new Xbox Two podcast episode earlier in the week, reliable sources close to the matter have confirmed that Starfield was “100 percent an Xbox exclusive” at one point.

The nature of exclusivity was a burning question ever since Microsoft acquired Bethesda Softworks along with parent company ZeniMax Media for a blistering $7.5 billion. Starfield as well as The Elder Scrolls 6 were safely presumed to be day-one Xbox Game Pass releases but it appears that Microsoft has also decided to make the former console-exclusive to Xbox platforms.

The same sources have further pointed out that Starfield is “basically sort of finished” and is currently in a “bug-squashing mode” much like Halo Infinite.

Microsoft is said to be “trying its hardest to get the game out” during the holiday season. Starfield and Halo Infinite, two heavyweights, releasing for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles in the same year would be a massive boost for the Xbox library. Hence, it reasons why Microsoft has been gunning for a release as long as the game is stable and polished.

Starfield has frequently been said to be sporting a tentative 2021 release window. Back in February, a known industry insider claimed that “2021 was the intended goal for release as of a few months ago” with “a strong hope and desire to have Starfield” release somewhere in 2021 unless there are unprecedented delays.

Starfield was announced back in 2018 as the first new Bethesda intellectual property in over two decades. There have been fairly little details shared with the public so far. The game, for example, will be strictly single-player and will receive modding support, presumably post-release. That and players can expect an open world larger than The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim and Fallout 4.