Resident Evil: Village Gameplay Length Leaked

Resident Evil: Village appears to take roughly the same number of hours to complete as the recent Resident Evil 7: Biohazard.

Taking to GameFAQs earlier today, one player who managed to obtain a leaked Resident Evil: Village copy confirmed that his first run took nearly 14 hours. His second run promises to be a bit shorter with just over 7 hours clocked and a couple of bosses still to go.

Do note that Lady Dimitrescu and her three daughters broke their street date last week. Physical copies of Resident Evil: Village on PlayStation 5 have hence been out in the wild since then. While popular releases do tend to break their release dates often these days, Resident Evil fans should be wary of spoilers appearing online and which are actually already out there for some time now.

Knowing about the gameplay length though should not be too concerning. Resident Evil: Village looks to take around 10 hours on average to complete which is about the same as Resident Evil 7: Biohazard.

These are normal runs though at normal difficulty settings. Taking Resident Evil 7 as a yardstick, Resident Evil 8 should take around 20 hours or more for completionists and around 3 hours for speed runs.

It is interesting to see that developer Capcom has been reducing the time it takes to complete the main story of recent Resident Evil games. The franchise is normally known for taking a lot longer due to its traditional twists and turns and often, back-and-forth level designs. The acclaimed remaster of the original Resident Evil game for example can take around 30 hours easily for first-time players depending on a lot of factors.

Resident Evil: Village officially releases for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, Google Stadia, and PC on May 7, 2021.