You’ll find various items in the world of NieR Replicant to assist you in your journey. In this NieR Replicant Items guide, we’ll show you everything you can possibly find and how you can utilize it to improve your play style.

NieR Replicant Items

Let’s start with Recovery Items which are essential materials for Combat in the game. These consumables can be utilized anytime in NieR Replicant to fight and instantly recover health, remove adverse effects and gain buffs.

Recovery Items

Here is a list of Recovery items in Nier Replicant.

Medicinal Herb

This herb restores 30% HP, and it is obtained in different ways through harvest points, crates, enemy drops, and item shops.

Magic Drop

This capsule doubles your magic damage for half a minute, and it is obtained in enemy drops in Southern Plains. It is also purchased at Aerie and Seafront from Item Shop.

Strength Drop

This item doubles the physical damage for thirty seconds, and it is obtained in Junk Heap as well as Seafront Item Shop.

Spirit Drop

This item halves your magic damage for half a minute. It is obtained through enemies in Southern Plains and in the Seafront item shop.

Health Salve

This item restores 60% HP, and it is found in crates, enemy drops, Seafront and Facade, and the Item Shop.

Strength Capsule

This capsule doubles physical damage for about one minute. This item is obtained through Shades purchased at Seafront after you complete The Scattered Cargo.

Recovery Potion

This potion is used to restore the HP of the user entirely. It is obtained in crates at Seafront from the Item Shop and also dropped by Shades in Junk Heap.

Magic Capsule

This item doubles your magic damage for 60 seconds. It is found from enemy drops, in the forest of myth, at Seafront, and also after finishing The Scattered Cargo.

Defense Drop

This item halves your physical damage for 30 seconds. It is obtained from the Seafront Item Shop.

Defense Capsule

This capsule halves your physical damage by a whole minute, and it is obtained in drops from the enemies in Forest of Myth as well as the item shop in Seafront. You also obtain this capsule after completing the Scattered Cargo.

Antidotal Weed

This weed removes poison and is obtained in enemy drops, Seafront as well as crates.

Raw Materials

These materials are harvested in the open world and are gathered through different means such as enemy drops or purchased from Merchants. These items are abundant and diverse and have different purposes, such as upgrading weapons, completing quests, trading with merchants, etc. Let’s list these materials along with their different rarity and acquisitions.

Large Gear

This item is rare and remotely found in the powerful drops from the Robots of Junk Heap.

Metal Piercing

Rare items found in the drops obtained from the flying Shades in the Desert.

Log

A rare item that is purchased from the Village’s Material Shop.

Deer Antler

An uncommon item that is acquired by harvesting the carcass of a Deer.

Mouse Tail

A common item found after harvesting the carcass of a mouse.

Lizard Tail

A common item found after harvesting the carcass of a Lizard.

Chicken Egg

An uncommon item which is found in harvest points of the village.

Damascus Steel

A rare item which is found in the Junk Heap.

Giant Egg

A rare item found in the harvest points of the village.

Desert Rose

A rare item found in the harvest points of the Desert.

Broken Pottery

A rare item found in the harvest points of harvesting ores which are found near the Aerie.

Starfish

An uncommon item found in harvesting points of the Seafront beach.

Subdued Bracelet

This is a rare item that is found in the drops from flying Shades in the Desert.

Moldavite

A rare item obtained from harvest points and also purchased from item Shop in the Seafront.

Pearl

An Uncommon item obtained from the beaches in the Seafront.

Back Pearl

A rare item which is found in the harvesting points of seafront beach.

Driftwood

An uncommon item found in the harvesting points at Seafront along the beach.

Empty Bottle

A common item found in harvesting points of Seafront beach.

Seaweed

A common item found in harvesting points of Seafront beach.

Bivalve

A common item found in harvesting points of Seafront beach.

Gastropod

A common item found in harvesting points of Seafront beach.

Shell

A common item found in harvesting points of Seafront beach.

Dented Metal Bat

A rare item found in the drops from Shades.

Broken Saw

A rare item found in the drops from Shades.

Rusty Kitchen Knife

Rare item obtained from the drops of Small Shades in Northern Plains and a hat-wearing Shades near Shadow Lord’s Castle.

Stopped Clock

A rare item found in the Humanoid Shades located in the Laboratory found in Emil’s Mansion.

Simple Machine

An uncommon item found in the drops from Shades.

Elaborate Machine

A rare item found in the drops from Shades.

Complex Machine

A rare item found in the drops from Shades.

Dirty Bag

A rare item found in the drops from Shades.

Leather Boots

A rare item found in the drops from Shades.

Leather Gloves

A rare item found in the drops from Shades.

Flashy Hat

A rare item found in the drops from Shades.

Used Coloring Book

A common item found in the drops from Shades.

Grubby Book

A rare item found in the drops from Shades.

Old Schoolbook

A common item found in the drops from Shades.

Closed Book

A rare item found in the drops from Shades.

Thick Dictionary

A rare item found in the drops from Shades.

Technical Guide

A rare item found in the drops from Shades.

Broken Earring

An uncommon item found in the drops from Shades.

Memory Alloy

A rare item found in the drops from giant Robots of Junk Heap.

Titanium Alloy

A rare item found in the drops from giant red light Robots of Junk Heap.

Machine Oil

A rare item found in the drops from powerful giant Robots of Junk Heap.

Mysterious Switch

A rare item found in the drops from powerful giant Robots of Junk Heap.

Broken Battery

An uncommon item found in the drops from giant Robots of Junk Heap.

Broken Motor

A common item found in the drops from flying Robots of Junk Heap.

Broken Antenna

A common item found in the drops from giant Robots of Junk Heap.

Broken Arm

An uncommon item found in the drops from Robots in Junk Heap.

Severed Cable

An uncommon item found in the drops from giant Robots of Junk Heap.

Broken Lens

An uncommon item found in the drops from giant Robots of Junk Heap.

Stripped Bolt

An uncommon item found in the drops from giant red-light Robots of Junk Heap.

Dented Metal Board

A common item found inside the boxes in the Junk heap as well as the Robot drops.

Scorpion Tail

Uncommon item acquired by the harvesting of a Scorpion’s carcass.

Scorpion Claw

An uncommon item acquired by harvesting the carcass of a Scorpion.

Boar Liver

An uncommon item acquired by harvesting the carcass of a Boar.

Rainbow Spider Silk

Rare item obtained by harvesting the carcass of a Giant Spider which is found in the surroundings of Emil’s manor during the first half of the game.

Vension

A common item acquired by harvesting the carcass of a deer.

Goat Hide

An uncommon item acquired by harvesting the carcass of a Goat.

Goat Meat

A common item acquired by harvesting the carcass of a Goat.

Bat Wing

An uncommon item acquired by harvesting the carcass of a Bat.

Bat Fang

An uncommon item acquired by harvesting the carcass of a Scorpion.

Giant Spider Silk

Common item obtained by harvesting the carcass of a Giant Spider which is found in the surroundings of Emil’s manor during the first half of the game.

Wolf Fang

A common item acquired by harvesting the carcass of a Wolf.

Wolf Hide

A common item acquired by harvesting the carcass of a Wolf.

Boar Hide

An uncommon item acquired by harvesting the carcass of a Boar.

Boar Meat

A common item acquired by harvesting the carcass of a Boar.

Wool

An uncommon item obtained by harvesting the carcass of a Sheep. It can also be occasionally found in enemy drops.

Mutton

It is a common item which acquired by harvesting the carcass of a sheep.

Sap

An uncommon item which is obtained in the harvest points of the Northern and Southern Plains.

Mushroom

An uncommon item which is found in the harvest points along the eastern road and is purchasable from any Grocer.

Lichen

An uncommon item which is found in the harvest points along the northern Plains and Southern Plains.

Ivy

An uncommon item which is found in the harvest points along the northern Plains and Southern Plains.

Natural Rubber

An uncommon item which is found in the harvest points along the northern Plains and Southern Plains and is also purchasable at Seafront Materials Store.

Tree Branch

A common item found near the trees of Southern Plains.

Royal Fern

An uncommon item which is found in the harvest points along the northern Plains and Southern Plains and is also purchasable at Seafront Materials Store.

Berries

A common item which is found in the harvest points, bushes, and shrubberies along the northern Plains and Southern Plains and also in drops from enemies.

Clay

An uncommon material found at the mineral harvest points.

Amber

A rare material found in the crates.

Fluorite

A rare item which is found at mineral harvest point and is also occasionally dropped in the second part of the story.

Pyrite

A rare item found in mineral harvest points, and it can also occasionally drop from Shades in the second part of the story.

Iron Ore

An uncommon item found in mineral harvest points, and it can also occasionally drop from Shades in the second part of the story.

Copper Ore

A common item found in mineral harvest points, and it can also occasionally drop from Shades in the second part of the story.

Silver Ore

A rare item found in mineral harvest points can occasionally drop from Shades in the second part of the story.

Gold Ore

A rare item found in mineral harvest points, and it can also occasionally drop from Shades in the second part of the story.

Rusty Bucket

A common item which is caught while fishing.

Aquatic Plant

A common item caught while fishing.

Cultivation Items

Cultivation is a mini-game in Nier Replicant that adds an aspect of adventure into the game. It can enable Nier to earn a plethora of gold and specific achievements and cultivate some valuable plants in the sense of Recovery. This mini-game does not impact the normal progression of the game but gives Nier some useful skills required in some quests later on.

Let’s list these items one by one.

White Moonflower

This item recovers all HPh when consumed. It has a 10% chance of appearing if you cultivate Indigo Moon Flowers combined with Pink moonflowers.

Peach Moon Flower

This item recovers 60% HPh when consumed. It has a 10% chance of appearing if you cultivate Indigo Moon Flowers combined with pink moon flowers.

Pink Moonflower

This item recovers 60% HPh when it is consumed. It has a 10% chance of appearing if you cultivate Blue Moon Flowers combined with Gold moonflowers.

Indigo Moonflower

This item recovers 60% HPh when it is consumed. It has a 10% chance of appearing if you cultivate Red Moon Flowers combined with Gold moonflowers.

Blue Moonflower

This item recovers 30% HPh when it is consumed. It is grown in Nier’s Garden by planting Blue Moonflower Seeds.

Gold Moonflower

This item recovers 30% HPh when it is consumed. It is grown in Nier’s Garden by planting Gold Moonflower Seeds.

Red Moonflower

This item recovers 30% HPh when it is consumed. It is grown in Nier’s garden by planting Red Moonflower Seeds.

Freesia Flower

This flower is popular if you’re interested in dating. It is grown in Nier’s garden by planting Freesia Bulbs.

Dahlia Flower

A beautiful flower with a fascinating history, it is grown in Nier’s garden by planting Dahlia Bulbs.

Rice

Some folks will use this for eating purposes, while some will make wine out of it. It is grown in Nier’s Garden by planting Rice seeds obtained from the Grocer Seafront.

Wheat

It is used to make bread, but it is also eaten plain at times. It is grown in Nier’s Garden by planting Wheat seeds which are obtained at the village from the Grocer.

Beans

This fruit has a fascinating musical history. It is grown in Nier’s Garden by planting Bean seeds obtained at the Grocer village.

Bell Pepper

A vegetable with a bitter taste that not everybody is fond of. It is grown in Nier’s Garden by planting Bell Pepper seeds.

Eggplants

A dark color fruit that vegetarians are fond of and eat. It is grown in Nier’s Garden by planting Eggplant seeds obtained at the Grocer village.

Tomato

A vegetable which is used both for eating and throwing at stage performers. It is grown in Nier’s garden by planting Tomato seeds which are obtained from the village from the Grocer.

Gourd

These empty shells are usually used as water containers. It is grown in Nier’s Garden by planting Gourd seeds which are obtained from the Seafront or Facade from the Grocer.

Melon

A sweet fruit which is loved by older women. It is grown in Nier’s Garden by planting Melon seeds which are obtained from the Seafront or Facade from the Grocer.

Watermelon

It is grown in Nier’s Garden by planting Watermelon seeds which are obtained from the Seafront or Facade from the Grocer.

Pumpkin

An orange colored fruit which is often used for decoration. It is grown in Nier’s Garden by planting Pumpkin seeds which are obtained from the Seafront or Facade from the Grocer.

Blue Moonflower Seed

A seed of Blue Moon flower which is purchased at Seafront from the Grocer and at the Aerie from the Florist.

Gold Moonflower Seed

A seed of Gold Moon Flower which is purchased at Seafront from the Grocer and at the Aerie from the Florist.

Red Moonflower Seed

A red moonflower seed purchased at Seafront from the Grocer.

Freesia Bulb

Freesia bulb to plant and grow Freesia flowers, it is purchased at Seafront and Facade from the Grocer.

Tulip bulb

Tulip bulb to plant and grow Tulip flowers, it is purchased at Seafront and from the Grocer.

Dahlia Bulb

Dahlia bulb to plant and grow Dahlia flowers, it is purchased at Village from Florist and Seafront from the Grocer.

Rice Plant Seedling

A seedling of Rice plant which is purchased at Seafront and Facade from the Grocer.

Wheat Seedling

A seedling of Wheat purchased at the village from the Florist.

Bean Seed

A seed of a Bean that is purchased at Seafront from the Grocer.

Bell Pepper Seedling

A seedling of Bell Pepper which is purchased at the village from the Florist.

Eggplant Seed

A seedling of eggplant which is purchased at the village from the Florist.

Watermelon Seed

Seed of Watermelon purchased at Facade from the Item Shop.

Melon Seed

A seed of melon purchased at the facade from the Item shop.

Tomato Seed

A seed of tomato purchased from the Florist in the village and also in the crates in the Aerie.

Gourd Seed

A seed of a Gourd which is purchased at Facade from the Item Shop.

Pumpkin Seed

A seed of pumpkin purchased at village from the Florist.

Bounty Fertilizer

This fertilizer boosts the harvest output, and it is purchased at Seafront and Facade from the item shop.

Flowering Fertilizer

This fertilizer lengthens the flowering and harvesting period of a plant, and it can be found in a Facade item shop.

Speed Fertilizer

This fertilizer speeds up plant growth, and it is purchased at Seafront from the Item Shop.

Key Items

To further progress in the Nier Replicant’s story, Key items are essential. Items such as maps can be bought from merchants; meanwhile, others are found in hidden spots of several locations.

Following is the list of key items:

Moon Key

Moon keycard is found in Emil’s Manor. It is a keycard with the word moon inscribed on it.

Royal Compass

Royal compass is a helpful tool that helps the users with navigating any potential sandstorms.

Star key

Star keycard is also found in Emil’s Manor, and it is a card that has the word Star written on it.

Vapor Moss

Since Yonah has a cough, Vapor moss is a medicine that will help with it.

Light Key

The light keycard with written the word Light on it can be found in Emil’s Manor.

Darkness Key

The keycard consisting of the word Darkness on it, is located at Emil’s Manor.

Max’s Herbs

These are the Herbs that were in Max’s mouth even at the time of his passing.

Employee List

A list that consists the record of the personnel working in the laboratory.

Yonah’s Ribbon

A beautiful ribbon that Yonah had tied up in her hair.

Shadowlord’s castle map

A map to guide to Shadowlord’s castle

Sacrifice Key

A key is required to access Shadowlord’s castle. It is one of the five key fragments.

The Memory Tree Key

Out of five key fragments, The Memory Tree Key enables the access to the Shadowlord’s Castle.

Loyal Cerberus Key

A key is required to access Shadowlord’s castle. It is one of the five key fragments.

The Law of Robotics Key

Out of five key fragments, The Law of Robotics Key enables the access to Shadowlord’s Castle.

The Stone Guardian Key

Out of five key fragments, The Stone Guardian Key enables access to Shadowlord’s Castle.

Eastern Road Map

A guide towards the Eastern road.

Southern Plains Map

A map that guides to the Southern Plains.

Northern Plains Map

A map that leads to Northern Plains.

Underground Facility Map

A map that provides help to reach to the Underground Laboratory.

Forest of Myth Map

A map that will lead to Forest of Myth.

Manor Map

A map that will help to reach Emil’s Manor.

Junk Heap Map

A map that will guide to Junk Heap.

Junk Heap Area Map

A map that will guide towards Junk Heap Area.

Barren Temple Map

A map that will guide the way towards Barren Temple.

Facade Map

A map towards the Façade.

Desert Map

A map to the way of Desert.

Seafront Map

A map that guides the way to Seafront.

The Aerie Map

The map of Aerie.

Lost Shrine Map

A map for the way of Lost Shrine.

Nier’s Village Map

A map to guide towards Nier’s Village.

World Map

The map for the entire world.

WA Keycard

A keycard found in the manor basement with the word “WA” on it.

RA Keycard

Found in manor basement, it is a keycard with the word “RA” written on it.

MA Keycard

This keycard will also be found in the manor basement and will have the word “MA” on it.

HA Keycard

A keycard with the words “HA” on it will be found in the manor basement.

SA Keycard

Found in manor basement, it is a keycard with the word “SA” written on it.

KA Keycard

A keycard found in the manor basement with the word “KA” on it.

AA Keycard

This is a keycard with “AA” marked on it, and it is found in the manor basement.

NA Keycard

A keycard with the words “NA” on it will be found in the manor basement.

Potted Freesia

A potted freesia which is all ready to be delivered at The Aerie.

Bronze key

A key found in the lost shrine.

Boar Tusk

Whoever possesses the tusk shall gain respect from other boars.

Fishing Items

Fishing is a mini-game within the game itself and requires the players to capture fishes from a nearby sea or river. It is a part of the game; however, it is not crucial to progress the game. Playing this does help players to sell the Fish and earn more gold. It also enables players to complete different tasks and acquire prizes.

There are many locations with many types of fishes that require different kinds of bait. Baits can be purchased through Fisherman and Tackle Shop. Once a fish has been captured and sold, it becomes permanently unlocked for the rest of the game.

Earthworm

Available at the Seafront, bait consisting of earthworms is adequate to capture freshwater Fish.

Lugworm

A type of bait that makes it easy to capture a freshwater fish. It is found at the Seafront.

Shaman Fish

A type of fish used for medical purposes. Yonah also used it to get better. It is found at the Seafront.

Lure

Lure is a fishing tackle that is found at the Seafront.

Blowfish

Found at the Seafront, it is a poisonous saltwater fish. However, the non-poisonous parts are full of taste.

Sardine

A fish also used as sardine is found at the Seafront.

Bream

A very expensive fish usually eaten during any good occasions. It is also found at the Seafront.

Rainbow Trout

Found in Northern Plains, it is a beautiful fish having some vibrant colors.

Black Bass

It is a common fish found everywhere. You can easily find it in the village.

Sandfish

Sandfish can be found in the Desert.

Giant Catfish

A Giant Catfish can be found in the village.

Dunkleosteus

Dunkleosteus can be found in the Seafront.

Carp

Carp is also a very common fish and is useful as a bait as well. It can be found in the village.

Royal Fish

Royal Fish can be obtained from the Eastern Road.

Blue Marlin

Blue Marlin can be acquired when you make your way to the Seafront.

Rhizodont

Rhizodont will be accessible once you’re present at the Desert.

Hyneria

Hyneria is a renowned freshwater fish that has existed for eras. It is found in the Desert.

Shark

An aggressive and violent saltwater fish found at the Seafront.

There are some instances where players find raw material instead of fishes while fishing. These raw materials are only found in specific locations and some through upgrading the weapons.

Rusted bucket and Aquatic plants are both obtained from the Seafront. If you’re fishing in the village, you might find deadwood, whereas, in the northern plain, you’ll acquire some rusted clumps. Fishing at the Desert will get you empty cans.