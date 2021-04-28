New Cyberpunk 2077 Update (Hotfix 1.22) Released for PC, Consoles and Stadia

After the release of big Cyberpunk 2077 update recently, CD Projekt Red now has rolled out a hotfix to address some issues related to old update and some new problems.

The patch is now live for PlayStation, Xbox, Stadia and PC. The patch notes are as following:

Cyberpunk 2077 Update 1.22 Patch Notes

Quests & Open World

The Metro: Memorial Park dataterm should now properly count towards the Frequent Flyer achievement.

Fixed glitches in Johnny’s appearance occurring after buying the Nomad car from Lana.

Fixed an issue in Gig: Until Death Do Us Part where it was not possible to use the elevator.

Fixed an issue in Epistrophy where the player could get trapped in the garage if they didn’t follow the drone and ran into the control room instead.

Added a retrofix for the issue we fixed in 1.21, where Takemura could get stuck in Japantown Docks in Down on the Street – for players who already experienced it before update 1.21 and continued playing until 1.22, Takemura will now teleport to Wakako’s parlor.

Fixed an issue preventing the player from opening the phone in the apartment at the beginning of New Dawn Fades.

Fixed an issue where the player could become unable to use weapons and consumables after interacting with a maintenance panel in Riders on the Storm.

Visual

Fixed various issues related to clipping in NPCs’ clothes.

UI

Fixed an issue where subtitles were not properly aligned in the Arabic language version.

Stability and performance

Various memory management improvements (reducing the number of crashes), and other optimizations.

Improved GPU performance of skinning and cloth rendering.

Console-specific

GPU and ESRAM optimizations and improvements on Xbox One.

Memory management improvements on PlayStation 5.

Stadia-specific

It’s no longer possible to get soft locked in the key bindings menu if a keyboard is not available

As you can see, Cyberpunk 2077 update 1.22 also tries to improve performance of the game on different platforms. The game however, still remains unavailable for for PlayStation 4. A few more patches like these might do the trick for Sony’s console but for now, the game is only available for Xbox Series, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Google Stadia and PC.

As for the patch size, while we aren’t sure about it for all the platforms, however, it has been reported that 1.22 for Cyberpunk 2077 will weigh almost 15GB on average.