Everything We Know About Genshin Impact Update 1.6

Popular gacha game Genshin Impact will soon be rolling out its 1.6 update, but a recent data leak has revealed a sizable amount of information about what the update will contain. While none of this is confirmed yet, Genshin Impact update 1.6 appears to be more substantial than the last few updates.

Previous updates to Genshin Impact, in particular 1.3, 1.4, and 1.5, have been rather bare-bones in regards to adding any meaningful content. 1.3 and 1.4 only added small festivals and some minor changes, though 1.5 added a housing system to the game but lacked much exploration potential.

However, the leaks about 1.6 have claimed that along with getting a new character, there will also be a new land for players to begin exploring, the country of Inazuma. Connected with Inazuma is a new character named Kazuha, who uses the Anemo element and lives on Beidou’s pirate fleet, though he keeps his past close to his chest.

Speaking of Inazuma, in Genshin Impact update 1.6, you’ll be able to explore a small part of the country in preparation for when the rest of it is added in the future updates. You’ll also be exploring by water, which means that Genshin Impact will be getting actual controllable boats for players to play with.

It appears that we’ll also be getting at least two new events in the update. The first is a song and wine festival called Ludi Harpastum. Held in Mondstadt, the event will give players an opportunity to try and get five-star hero Klee once again.

The second is a score attack event similar to the Hypostatic Symphony against the Liyue bosses Primo Geovishap and Oceanid. A new boss from Inazuma, Maguu Kenki, will also appear in the event. There’s likely going to be other events in the future, but what’s in this article are all the leakers have uncovered so far.

There’s no indication of when Genshin Impact update 1.6 will be coming out, but hopefully fans of the game won’t have to wait too long before they’re able to download and play the update. You can currently play Genshin Impact on Playstation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile platforms like iOS and Android.