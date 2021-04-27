Dying Light 2 Name Change Makes It Dying Light 2: Stay Human, Says Trademark

A recently released trademark could mean that a Dying Light 2 name change has just been implemented, though there’s no confirmation yet. The trademark in question is “Dying Light 2: Stay Human”, which could either be the game’s full title or a future DLC pack, though we can’t know for sure yet.

Dying Light 2 has been in the works for years, and recently some troubling news about the game’s development cycle has been making the roudns on the internet. Developer Techland, however, has assured the game’s audience that the game would be released sometime this year.

Dying Light 2 takes place in what appears to be an alternate continuity to the original game, which takes place in the aftermath of a zombie apocalypse as the remnants of humanity struggle to survive in a new world, a world that will pose hard decisions to players along with branching societal paths.

Even if the Dying Light 2 name change is a new game title, it’s still not really the information that players have been looking for from the game. We haven’t had any concrete updates on development in years from the studio, and given the leaks from actual Techland devs on the development apparently being a shambles, who knows when we’ll get one.

Some of these leaks claimed that the reason the game was taking so long was due to project leads constantly changing their minds on what they wanted, causing weeks of work to have to be thrown out and replaced with new stuff, a problem that has happened with other highly-anticipated games recently like Beyond Good and Evil 2.

With luck we actually will be getting Dying Light 2 sometime this year, if Techland manages to put it out sometime in the next seven months. And if the Dying Light 2 name change to “Dying Light 2: Stay Human” refers to some DLC that will be coming as well, all the better.

The game is slated to come out on Xbox One, Playstation 4, Xbox Series X, Playstation 5, and PC.