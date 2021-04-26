How to Unlock Neymar Jr in Fortnite Season 6

In this guide, we will be talking about everything related to the Neymar Jr Challenges in Season 6 of Fortnite Chapter 2 including how to unlock the Neymar Jr skin in Fortnite Season 6, and what additional goodies you can unlock as you complete its associated Challenges.

Fortnite Season 6 Neymar Jr Challenges

The Neymar Jr skin drops for the season pass holders on April 27 with the v16.30 update. Once the update drops, you can acquire it after 5 quests from the Island Soccer Players.

Alongside the skin, there are loads of other cosmetics to unlock as well. These include back blings, multiple styles, pickaxes, and loading screen art. You can also acquire several styles for the Neymar skin as well as a primal form.

Neymar Jr Challenges

We are going to list out all of the Neymar Jr Challenges below, along with their rewards:

Neymar Jr Outfit – Unlocked after completing 5 quests for the Island Soccer Players

Matador Loading Screen – Unlocked after completing 3 quests for the Island Soccer Players

Shhh. Emote – Eliminate 3 opponents as Neymar Jr

Soccer Ball Emote Toy and Neymar Jr Banner – Talk to an Island Soccer Player.

Joia Trophy Back Bling – Drop Kick the Soccer Ball Toy 500 meters as Neymar Jr

Jaguar Strike Pickaxe – Score a Goal with the Soccer Ball Toy as Neymar Jr

Most of these challenges are very basic, but we will be explaining the tricky ones in detail below

Talking to an Island Soccer Player

Island Soccer Players are like other NPC’s on the map, and they give you quests to complete and earn gold bars. If you just find an Island Soccer Player and talk to him, you will be awarded the Neymar Jr Banner and the Soccer Ball Emote Toy.

Completing quests for the Island Soccer Players

The Island Soccer Players in Fortnite offer various kinds of quests for you to complete. These can range from gathering items to eliminating other players. Just go to any Island Soccer Player on the map and select any quests from the ones he is offering.

Completing 3 of these quests will grant you the Matador Loading Screen, and if you complete 5 of these NPC quests, you will unlock the Neymar Jr Skin.

Drop Kicking the Soccer Ball Toy 500 meters as Neymar Jr

First, you need to have the Soccer Ball Toy equipped while also wearing the Neymar Jr outfit. Now, all you need to do is go to a high place and use the Soccer Ball Toy. Neymar will kick the ball, and it’ll go flying away.

To complete this quest, you can go to the Spire Tower, the southern mountains, or just build a really high staircase and then drop the ball from there. You can complete this quest in Team Rumble as well because, in that playlist, you will have access to loads of material that will help you if you decide to build a really high staircase.

Completing this challenge will unlock the Joia Trophy Back Bling.

Scoring a Goal with the Soccer Ball Toy as Neymar Jr

Go to Pleasant Park and head to the giant soccer field in the middle of the area. Just approach one of the goals and use the Soccer Ball Emote to score with the ball and finish this simple challenge. Note that using the soccer ball that spawns in the field will not count towards the completion of this challenge. The Jaguar Strike Pickax will be unlocked upon finishing this challenge.

Eliminating 3 Opponents as Neymar Jr

This is as simple as it gets. Just equip the Neymar Jr outfit and kill 3 players. You can do this in Team Rumble as well. Once you complete this challenge, the “Shhh.” Emote will unlock for you. This emote transforms Neymar into his primal form as well.

Additional Rewards

Completing Epic Quests will unlock different variants for the cosmetics you unlock by completing the challenges. Just like any other battle pass skin, Neymar’s skin also has different variations that you can unlock.

Completing Epic Quests will grant you the following rewards for the Neymar Jr cosmetics:

Stealth Shot Emoticon

Aerial Acrobat Glider

Exhibition Style for the Neymar Jr Outfit

Hang Loose Celebration Emote

I’m Ready Spray

This was our thorough guide on the Neymar Jr Challenges that are about to drop with the v16.30 update of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6.