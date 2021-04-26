Fortnite’s Week 6 has brought some exciting challenges along with itself that require you to take a trip around the map. In this Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Week 6 Challenges Guide, we’ll be showing you how you can effectively complete each challenge.
Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Week 6 Challenges
- Open safes
- Complete bounties
- Reach max shields in different matches
- Stay within 20 m of a player disguised as a prop
- Hit from 50 m or greater with a bow
- Complete swimming time trial at Weeping Woods Coral Castle
- Visit Fancy View, Rainbow Rentals, and Lockie’s Lighthouse.
Legendary Quest
The legendary quest tasks you to deal damage with makeshift weapons. The players will get rewards in accordance with how much damage they’re dealing; 2500, 5000, 7500, 10000, and 12500. Keep in mind that Team Rumble will increase the chances of success by great margins in this quest.
How to Transform into Props and Keep A Distance Of 20 Meters
Before, you might have been able to transform into one prop or the other. This time around, however, Epic decided to make the transformation feature a lot more important as you need it to complete this week’s challenge.
You’ll find five NPCs offering you an upgrade, each of which will allow you to transform into a different prop, ranging from a trashcan to a slurp barrel!
- Bushranger in Pleasant Park
- Raz in Coral Corps
- Crustina in Orchard/Tomato Town
- Jekyll in Steamy Sacks
- Snow Sniper lying towards the east of Retail Row
You can grab the upgrade for a total of 75 gold and start sneaking about enemies all you like. Make sure to avoid getting too close to enemies and avoid breaking the 20-meter limit.
If you’re around the center of the circle, or a densely populated area, the challenge shouldn’t take too long before it’s finally complete.
How to Complete Bounties
You can find various non-playing characters on the map of Fortnite ever since Season 5. Each of these have a unique role to perform in the game. They can either give you a weapon, fight you back, or offer you a bounty.
We’re interested in getting a bounty from the lot as we need it to complete one of Fortnite’s Week 6 challenges.
Following NPCs will offer you bounties (Marked by a target on the map above)
- Zenith
- Ragnarok
- The Reaper
- Blackheart
- Blaze
- Farmer Steel
- Gutbomb
- Splode
Complete Swimming Time Trial
Make your way to the water located at either Weeping Woods or Coral Castle. Find the floating icon to start the trial. Build up your speed and follow the icons around the course to complete the challenge.