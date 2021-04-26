Fortnite’s Week 6 has brought some exciting challenges along with itself that require you to take a trip around the map. In this Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Week 6 Challenges Guide, we’ll be showing you how you can effectively complete each challenge.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Week 6 Challenges

Open safes

Complete bounties

Reach max shields in different matches

Stay within 20 m of a player disguised as a prop

Hit from 50 m or greater with a bow

Complete swimming time trial at Weeping Woods Coral Castle

Visit Fancy View, Rainbow Rentals, and Lockie’s Lighthouse.

Legendary Quest

The legendary quest tasks you to deal damage with makeshift weapons. The players will get rewards in accordance with how much damage they’re dealing; 2500, 5000, 7500, 10000, and 12500. Keep in mind that Team Rumble will increase the chances of success by great margins in this quest.

How to Transform into Props and Keep A Distance Of 20 Meters

Before, you might have been able to transform into one prop or the other. This time around, however, Epic decided to make the transformation feature a lot more important as you need it to complete this week’s challenge.

You’ll find five NPCs offering you an upgrade, each of which will allow you to transform into a different prop, ranging from a trashcan to a slurp barrel!

Bushranger in Pleasant Park

Raz in Coral Corps

Crustina in Orchard/Tomato Town

Jekyll in Steamy Sacks

Snow Sniper lying towards the east of Retail Row

You can grab the upgrade for a total of 75 gold and start sneaking about enemies all you like. Make sure to avoid getting too close to enemies and avoid breaking the 20-meter limit.

If you’re around the center of the circle, or a densely populated area, the challenge shouldn’t take too long before it’s finally complete.

How to Complete Bounties

You can find various non-playing characters on the map of Fortnite ever since Season 5. Each of these have a unique role to perform in the game. They can either give you a weapon, fight you back, or offer you a bounty.

We’re interested in getting a bounty from the lot as we need it to complete one of Fortnite’s Week 6 challenges.

Following NPCs will offer you bounties (Marked by a target on the map above)

Zenith

Ragnarok

The Reaper

Blackheart

Blaze

Farmer Steel

Gutbomb

Splode

Complete Swimming Time Trial

Make your way to the water located at either Weeping Woods or Coral Castle. Find the floating icon to start the trial. Build up your speed and follow the icons around the course to complete the challenge.