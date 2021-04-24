In our NieR Replicant Roc Boss Guide, we’ll get you up to speed with everything that you need to know about overcoming the Roc boss in Nier Replicant.

NieR Replicant Roc Boss

Roc is one of the bosses in the all-new NieR Replicant remake. Roc is basically the leader of the wolf den in the Desert Facade, the very location where you’ll fight him across a couple of encounters.

Below, our guide details Roc’s behavior, his attacks and moves, and the strategy that you’ll need to adapt to beat him.

Roc’s Attacks

Crescent Waves: Roc jumps into the air and shoots crescent waves of energy towards you.

Spinning Attack: Roc jumps into the air and charges at the target while spinning.

Forward Attack (second encounter only): Roc darts towards you to attack. It’s a ground attack.

First Encounter Strategy

For your first battle with Roc, you’ll meet him in Façade. He is accompanied by a pack of wolves. So, start off by killing all of them using wolves.

Once all the other wolves are eliminated, shift your focus towards Roc. To avoid getting hit by his crescent waves or spinning Attack, run or dodge away whenever you see Roc jump in the air.

However, as soon as he lands, dash towards him and land some powerful blows onto him. Avoid using magic for the offense as Roc is highly resistant towards it. Once Roc’s health is whittled down to nearly half, a cutscene will be prompted, and the battle will end.

Second Encounter Strategy

For your second and final face-off with Roc, the initial step is the same as the first one: use magic to eliminate all the wolves in Roc’s pack before turning your attention towards him.

This time around, Roc will fight more vigorously. You’ll notice a certain boost in the way he carries out his spinning Attack. He’ll usually do it when he hops onto the mound in the center of the battlefield.

So, be on hand to dodge or sprint to the side. You can also avoid his forward charge attack by dodging or moving to the side.

The key to coming out on top of this encounter is simple: whenever Roc misses a hit, rush towards him and attack him with Dark Blast and melee weapon.

Keep doing this until the attack gauge, in which case you should go all out on him to defeat him for good. The reward for the victory in this boss fight is the Loyal Cerberus Key.