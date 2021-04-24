NieR Replicant Saving Failed Error, Unlock FPS, Crashes and Fixes

Our NieR Replicant Errors and Fixes Guide dives deep into all the errors and bugs that you may encounter during your playthrough of NieR Replicant, along with their respective solutions.

NieR Replicant Errors and Fixes

There are numerous issues that you’ll face once you undertake your exciting journey in the world of NieR Replicant.

To make sure that your experience of the game is as enjoyable as possible, we’ve curated below a list of common errors that you’re likely to come across, along with how you can tackle them.

So, let’s begin!

Uncapped FPS Affects Game Speed

For some reason, the game is designed to be only played at 60FPS, despite having an uncapped framerate. If you are playing at 90 or 120 FPS, NieR Replicant enters sort of a super speed mode and everything moves really fast.

Unfortunately, there is no way to lock the game to 60FPS from the menu. To fix this issue, you will have to manually limit frames from Nvidia Control Panel or other software. Follow the instructions below to fix FPS Drops if your game is suffering from the super speed issue.

Mini Soundtrack Issue

This error appears when the game is unable to find the /MUSIC directory in your USB Storage while accessing the mini soundtrack.

Fix

Insert a USB drive with a FAT32 file system, or format an existing drive. Now, create a folder called MUSIC in your drive and navigate to the mini soundtrack within the game.

All the soundtracks will be copied to the folder, and you’ll be able to play them through the Media Player app.

Mouse/Keyboard Unresponsive

While not a perfect fix, unplugging and replugging mouse or keyboard seems to fix this issue for most people for now while we wait for developers to release a proper patch. If your mouse sensitivity feels too low, try turning it up to max.

The Game Closes Automatically

This error entails the auto crashing of the game, in the form of the white screen, soon after you launch it.

Fix

Change your name to alphabets only (no special characters, or numbers, etc.).

DS4/Xbox controller Connectivity Error

This problem results when your DS4/Xbox controller stops working harmoniously with your PC, even with the DS4Windows program installed.

Fix

Try installing the input mapper software. It should resolve this issue.

FPS Drops and Game Crashes

The game runs smoothly until framerate starts dropping randomly from 60 to around 48, and then to 1, ultimately causing the game to crash.

Fix

Open your Nvidia Control Panel, and navigate to Manage 3D Settings > Program Settings.

Here, add the following new program: /steam/steamapps/common/NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139/NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139.exe

Having done that, pick “High-performance NVIDIA processor” as the preferred graphics card, set max FPS to 60, and disable the vertical sync. Apply the settings, and you’re good to go.

If your PC isn’t very high end, you can perform the following tweaks in Nvidia Control panel to get a slight bump in FPS and hopeful keep the FPS drops at bay

Anti-aliasing FXAA – “Off”

Anti-aliasing Gamma Correction – “Off”

Set Power Management to “Prefer Maximum Performance”

Shader Cache – “On”

Set Texture filtering to “High Performance”

Saving Failed Error

The game is unable to make a save. Whenever you start the game and press any button, it says that “saving failed”.

Fix

Close all the background applications, and it should do the trick.

Ultrawide Gaming Fix

Although the game supports ultrawide resolutions, it hinders it by staying in the 16:9 aspect ratio.

Fix

Launch a hex editing software like “hexed.it” and open the .exe file for NieR Replicant. Input the value “39 8E E3 3F” in the search bar and hit enter.

Next, replace the aforementioned value with the following:

21:9 (2560×1080): 26 B4 17 40

21:9 (3440×1440): 8E E3 18 40

21:9 (3840×1600): 9A 99 19 40

32:9: 39 8E 63 40

Having done that, start the game, and set it to any resolution in the 16:9 aspect ratio such as 1920×1080 or 3840×2160, or 2560×1440. Once the game reboots, you’ll be able to enjoy the ultrawide experience.