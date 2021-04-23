Resident Evil: Village PS5 Copies Leaked Ahead Of Release

Resident Evil: Village has already broken its street date for PlayStation 5 a couple of weeks ahead of release.

According to multiple images posted on Twitter earlier today, physical copies of Resident Evil: Village are now being sold by various retailers in Australia but the game may as well have been leaked in other countries as well.

It is also worth mentioning that only the PS5 physical copies are reportedly running in the wild at the time of writing but which might change in the coming days. Either way, with many players already trying to escape the clutches of Lady Dimitrescu and her three daughters, everyone else should be wary of coming across story spoilers in the coming weeks.

Beware of Resident Evil: Village spoilers, the game has now leaked. pic.twitter.com/b7jLZnTDYh — ₭₳ł₴ɆⱤ499 (@Kaiser499) April 22, 2021

It has however been confirmed that the new horror entry in the franchise requires around 27 GB of storage space on PS5 at release. This was actually leaked last month and where the said installation size was stated to not include a potential day one update.

The Xbox Series X version on the other hand has been said to require around 50 GB of storage space with nearly 15 GB reserved for Re: Verse, the online game included with Resident Evil: Village. Hence, the PS5 version should end up weighing roughly the same.

Elsewhere, developer-publisher Capcom has still not issued a statement over recently discovered documents highlighting an anti-Game Pass deal inked for the upcoming installment. Sony Interactive Entertainment appears to have paid Capcom to not include Resident Evil: Village on Xbox Game Pass as well as other Microsoft subscription services like Xbox Cloud Gaming and Xbox Live Gold for a period of one year after release.

Resident Evil: Village officially releases for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, Google Stadia, and PC on May 7, 2021.