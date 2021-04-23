Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic Remake Will Apparently Remove Turn-Based Combat

The recently reported Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake has started receiving more details from third-party sources despite remaining unannounced at the time of writing.

According to YouTuber MrMattyPlays from earlier today, the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake will not be a carbon copy of the original. The remake for starters will focus more on being an action role-playing game and which will move away from the original turn-based combat system and perhaps even the dice-roll combat mechanics as well.

Take note that the source here was the same one who originally leaked developer Aspyr Media to be helming the remake. There stands reason to at least consider his further claims about the in-development game.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic was released nearly two decades back and hence, simply overhauling such an aging product for the sake of better visual fidelity is easier said than done. While being dubbed as a remake, fans should be expecting something completely new with potentially a lot of significant changes. In addition to more action-oriented combat, the Knights of the Old Republic remake could possibly also tailor its storyline to fit with the new Star Wars canon.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake was recently revealed by Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier. There were also other rumors running wild beforehand to suggest the same, one of which accurately predicted that publisher Electronic Arts has decided to not have one of its subsidiary studios handle the project.

Aspyr Media comes under Saber Interactive and now Embracer Group, and has partnered with a number of publishing companies over the years for franchises like Call of Duty, Civilization, SimCity, Borderlands, and of course, Star Wars. Despite developer BioWare taking charge of the first installment in the saga, veterans will be familiar with how Aspyr Media can be trusted to deliver a fan-worthy Knights of the Old Republic remake.