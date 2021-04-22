Call Of Duty: Warzone Gets 4K FPS Boost With Nvidia DLSS

Call of Duty: Warzone as well as Modern Warfare have been updated to receive support for the “game-changing and performance-accelerating” Nvidia Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) feature.

According to an official announcement made earlier today, the artificial intelligence-based rendering technology will allow players to boost their frame-rates by up to 70 percent in Warzone when playing at 4K resolutions.

Based on benchmarks shared by Nvidia, the DLSS update will help RTX 3090 and RTX 2080 Ti owners achieve an additional 50 frames per second on average in Warzone at 4K resolutions. RTX 3070 and RTX 3060 on the other hand will see an increment of around 40 frames per second in the same conditions.

Nvidia DLSS is exclusive to the new Nvidia RTX graphics cards. Hence, owners of either the old Nvidia lineup or AMD graphics cards for that matter are out of luck.

It is also worth mentioning that due to supply shortages brought upon by COVID-19 and the plague of scalpers, finding the new RTX graphics cards and at their retail tags will continue to be difficult for the remainder of the year.

The new DLSS support for Warzone will hence more or less be a blessing for only existing RTX owners, at least for now.

Something else to also note is that the benchmarks provided by Nvidia should be taken at face value. RTX 3090 hitting 150 frames per second at 4K with DLSS could be achievable but which likely depends on several factors. It reasons to expect a frame-rate boost, just not as much as suggested.

While Call of Duty: Warzone looks to be a game best suited for Nvidia graphics cards at the time of writing, players should be aware of how AMD has been working on its own answer to Nvidia DLSS but which remains without a release date.

Microsoft is already incorporating AMD FidelityFX tools into its Xbox Series X and Series S development kits to enable parity between the Xbox and PC versions of a game. AMD FidelityFX will lay a foundation for future supported features such as AMD Super Resolution which has been touted to be boost performance for ray tracing visuals at 4K resolutions.