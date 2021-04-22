Sony CEO Reiterates Goal To “Strengthen Ties With Japanese Developers” For PS5

Sony Interactive Entertainment has once again ascertained an intention to boost its Japanese library of games for PlayStation 5 when going forward.

While speaking with Nikkei (via VGC) in a recent interview, Sony CEO Jim Ryan pointed out that “PS5 has a lot of software by Japanese developers from early on” but more needs to be done. He added that Sony would not only “like to strengthen ties with Japanese developers” for new content but strengthen those ties for content “suited to the Japanese market” in the long run.

Unfortunately, Japan continues to see supply shortages for PS5 just like other regions in the world. Ryan explained that in addition to COVID-19 challenges and which forced distribution to be online-only, the supply and demand of semiconductor has also been “tight” across the globe. Sony has though asked its suppliers to increase production as much as possible and which will “flow into the Japanese market in 2021,” or at least closer to the holiday season.

Ryan also added that “the current supply of PS5 in Japan is comparable to PS4 in the same period following its launch” before committing “focus on the Japanese market and [to] improve supply going forward.”

It is worth noting that a report from earlier in the year claimed Sony to be “side-lining” Japan for the United States. The report was dismissed by not only Sony but also by Japanese developers like PlatinumGames, the studio behind NieR: Automata and the upcoming Babylon’s Fall and Granblue Fantasy: Relink.

Sony has assured at numerous instances that that Japan holds fundamental importance for the company, now more than ever with the launch of a new generation of PlayStation consoles.

As such, within the same interview, Ryan revealed that Sony has been “quietly but steadily investing in high-quality games and we will make sure that the PS5 generation will have more dedicated software than ever before.”