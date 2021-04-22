PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds 2 Leaked, Will Be More Realistic Than Original

A recent leak of insider information to the Twitter account PlayerIGN has supposedly confirmed that PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds 2 is currently in development, and will be released sometime in 2022. The game will also be sticking to the realism of the original, though for now we have no confirmation that the game exists.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds popularized the original Battle Royale genre, starting as an ARMA 3 mod before becoming its own game due to rapidly-escalating popularity. First coming to Steam in 2017, the game sold millinos of units and was eventually given a console release.

However, its fall was as meteoric as its rise, as escalating numbers of cheaters and hackers that developer PUBG Corporation were slow to deal with, along with more widespread games like Fortnite, rose in competition. While PUBG is still played by a large number of people, it’s nowhere near the levels of popularity it used to have.

If the rumors about a PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds 2 are true, it could be a good chance for the game to get back to its previous heights of popularity. While other battle royales like Fortnite and Apex Legends are still very popular, PUBG and its possible sequel could provide a refuge for people who want to play it without the additional gimmicks of the other games.

Considering all of the different PUBG-related games that are being worked on, such as the mobile game PUBG: New State, and The Callisto Protocol, a survival horror game that takes place in the same universe, it’s not all that unlikely that we could possibly see a full-on PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds 2 sometime in the future.

If we do end up seeing a sequel, hopefully its gunplay and emphasis on realism over wacky weapons and abilities will help the franchise to regain some of its luster. We’ll hopefully hear more in the coming year, but otherwise there’s been no official information on a sequel to PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds yet.