NieR Replicant Character Stats Guide

You will be learning all about Stats in NieR Replicant through this comprehensive guide. We will be telling you about all of the available stats in NieR Replicant and how to level them up as well as the use of word buffs to further increase the effectiveness of a stat.

NieR Replicant Character Stats

NieR Replicant has a total of 12 Stats for the player to level up and progress through. Each of these stats affects the different mechanics of the game. We will also be telling you how to upgrade each stat later in the guide.

Here are the names and descriptions of all the stats currently in the game.

Attack Power

This stat signifies the overall damage capabilities of NieR with the currently equipped weapon. If your weapon has some kind of attack damage booster, it will also increase the overall damage.

Attack Power gradually increases as you progress through the campaign, and each weapon increases or decreases the Attack Power according to its stats.

Magic Power

This stat signifies the overall spell damage that the NieR can inflict with the equipped sealed verses. If your weapon has a magic power booster, it will also increase the overall damage.

Magic Power in NieR Replicant gradually increases as you gather more EXP and progress through the game. The weapon you have equipped also increases or decreases your Magic Power depending on its stats.

As you level up, your sealed verses become more efficient as well. Some items can give your Magic Power a temporary buff that can last for a few seconds or minutes.

Physical Strength

This stat refers to the speed of your attacks which is directly affected by your weapon’s weight. Physical Strength can increase the overall attack strength of your NieR.

Physical Strength depends on how heavy or light your equipped weapon is. Lighter weapons help with the Physical Strength but lack any knockback buffs and vice versa for heavyweight weapons.

Armor Break

This stat refers to NieR’s ability to break enemy shade armor. As you progress, your Armor Break stat will improve, and it also depends on the weight of your weapon.

NieR’s overall Attack Power also affects your current Armor Break stat. There are currently no special items that give you Armor Break buffs in the game.

Guard Break

This stat refers to NieR’s ability to break enemy guard. As you progress, your Guard Break stat will improve.

You obtain this ability right after the first tutorial. Weapon-specific Guard Break abilities affect your overall Guard Break.

Knockback Resistance

Knockback Resistance refers to your ability to prevent getting knocked back when an enemy uses a heavy attack.

Knockback Resistance gradually improves as the players progress through the game and level’s up. Weapon weight also plays a part in increasing or decreasing Knockback Resistance of NieR.

If you wield a heavy weapon, NieR is less likely to be knocked back.

Physical Defense

This stat refers to NieR’s ability to block incoming physical attacks. This stat also improves gradually as you progress through the game. Your base level affects this stat. The higher your level, the better Physical Defense you will have.

Each weapon in NieR Replicant has its Physical Defense stat. Some are much higher than the others of the same type.

Magic Defense

This stat refers to NieR’s ability to block incoming magic attacks. This stat also improves gradually as you progress through the game. Your base level affects this stat. The higher your level, the better Magic Defense you will have.

Each weapon in NieR Replicant has its Magic Defense stat. Some are much higher than the others of the same type.

MP Recovery Rate

This stat signifies how fast can NieR replenish her MP when it is consumed by Magic abilities and Sealed Verses.

Each weapon in the game has its MP Recovery Rate, some much higher than others.

Your MP Recover Rate improves as you play the game and gather EXP.

Magic Cost

Magic Cost refers to the rate of consumption of MP when it is being consumed by Magic Abilities and Sealed Verses.

Different Sealed Verses in the game have different Magic Costs. If you use a charged-up power, that will have a higher Magic Cost as compared to normal attacks.

Currently, there are no special items in the game that decrease your Magic Cost.

Experience Rate

This stat determines how much EXP NieR gets when he is in combat. You can gain EXP by killing shades and other enemies and level up NieR.

There are no items in-game that affect your EXP gain. The best way to gather more EXP is to fight more and level your NieR quickly.

Item Drop Rate

Item Drop Rate refers to the chances of a shade or other enemies dropping their items when they die.

Word Buffs

In NieR Replicant, if you want to boost your stats, weapons, or magic (Sealed Verses), you have to bind them to words that enable word buffs.

You can get word buffs by defeating shades. Shades drop words randomly and automatically.

Types of Word Buffs

Word Buffs have 12 types, and each skill type has a different compatible word buff type. We will be listing out all of the Word Buff types below:

Attack Power

Magic Power

Physical Strength

Guard Break

Armor Break

Knockback Resistance

Physical Defense

Magic Defense

MP Recovery Rate

Magic Cost

EXP Rate

Item Drop Rate

How to Use Word Buffs



Word Buffs are prefixes that you can add to anything to boost its stats. To use a Word Buff, you need to open the Grimoire Weiss and navigate to the Word Edit tab. From there, you can stack up two Words to any item, weapon, or skill that is compatible with the chosen Word.