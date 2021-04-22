Battlefield 6 Reveal Coming “Soon” With “Jaw-Dropping All-Out Warfare”

The new Battlefield 6 game, which appears to be just titled Battlefield, will be receiving a full-blown reveal in the coming months.

In an official announcement made earlier today, publisher Electronic Arts (EA) stated that Battlefield 6 is undergoing “daily playtesting mode right now” where developer DICE remains busy in “polishing, balancing, and making the best possible Battlefield game” in the franchise.

Battlefield 6 has the “biggest team ever” working on it right now with developers Criterion Games and DICE LA collaborating, and EA Gothenburg “taking technology in the game to the next level.”

EA also teased that there will be “a lot to show” in the coming months. The new installment in the franchise will be returning to “all-out warfare” for a “jaw-dropping experience” on an “epic scale.” Battlefield 6 will be bringing game-changing destruction events, “crazy moments” and massive battles with more players than ever before to make full use of next-generation hardware.

Battlefield 6 (or Battlefield) will be dropping for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X (and Xbox Series S), and PC around the 2021 holiday season. The reveal though looks to be coming during EA Play 2021 a month from now.

That however was not the only announcement from EA. There is also a new Battlefield mobile game in development which according to DICE, is the culmination of “years of prototyping.” The said standalone project involves developer Industrial Toys, a mobile games-based EA subsidiary, and remains in development specifically for mobile platforms. EA wants to make it clear that Battlefield 6 and the new Battlefield mobile game are completely different games with different designs.

“It’s being built from the ground up by iToys to make Battlefield-on-the-go a reality and you can expect a fully-fledged, skill-based experience. This mobile game is now entering a testing period ahead of launching next year, so expect more details to come.”

Battlefield Mobile will be releasing for smartphones and tablets somewhere in 2022. EA will be sharing more details in the coming months.