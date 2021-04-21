Sony-Capcom Deal Reportedly Keeps Resident Evil: Village Off Xbox Game Pass

Resident Evil: Village might probably not be available on Xbox Game Pass after release in light of a newly discovered agreement inked between developer-publisher Capcom and Sony Interactive Entertainment.

According to newly discovered documents earlier today, which for the record remain to be verified, Capcom and Sony have agreed to not include Resident Evil: Village on Xbox Game Pass as well as other Microsoft subscription services like Xbox Cloud Gaming and Xbox Live Gold for a period of one year after release.

The legal binding further notes that Sony, not Microsoft, will have exclusive rights to first decide if and when Resident Evil: Village should be included with subscription services. For the PlayStation community that covers services like PlayStation Plus, PlayStation Now, and interestingly, something called “PlayStation Subscription Service” which could be the answer Sony has been reportedly exploring to give Xbox Game Pass some much needed competition.

🚨#ResidentEvilVillage ne devrait pas arriver sur le #XboxGamePass avant minimum 1an. C'est ce que stipulerait l'accord confidentiel entre #Capcom et #SONY.#SONY semblerait incorporer désormais des clauses "Anti-GamePass" dans ses deals avec les studios. pic.twitter.com/a9O0gZFqx0 — Alfred Lameche (@AlfredLameche) April 20, 2021

These one-year or six-month timed exclusive deals have been going on for a while now. Sony for example had settled with Bethesda Softworks to keep Deathloop and GhostWire: Tokyo exclusive to PlayStation 5 for a year before allowing the games to land on Xbox consoles.

Microsoft on the other hand most recently surprised everyone by having the Sony-developed MLB The Show 21 on Xbox Game Pass on day one. There are likely more deals that have already been inked but remain to be made public. The anti-Game Pass agreement on the part of Sony for Resident Evil: Village should hence not come as surprising but which will likely have Xbox Game Pass subscribers concerned for future releases.

Resident Evil: Village releases for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, Google Stadia, and PC on May 7, 2021.