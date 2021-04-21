PlayStation Plus Video Pass Service Inbound

Sony Interactive Entertainment appears to be getting ready to announce a brand new subscription service called PlayStation Plus Video Pass in the coming days.

Earlier today, PlayStation Poland accidentally published an announcement (via VGC) ahead of schedule on its official website before retraction. The said announcement read (after translation) that PlayStation Plus Video Pass will be available for all PlayStation Plus subscribers in Poland as part of a trial service from April 22, 2021 to April 22, 2022.

Nothing else remains known about the upcoming PlayStation Plus subscription benefit expect that Sony will be expanding its online services to include movies.

It is worth nothing that a banner accompanying the now deleted announcement featured images of Venom, Zombieland: Double Tap, and Bloodshot; movies made by Sony Pictures. While PlayStation Plus Video Pass could still feature movies from other entertainment companies, the idea right now looks to be promoting its own Sony-owned movie library.

Since the cat is already out of the bag, PlayStation fans can expect an official announcement to go live for the public tomorrow or the day after. Due to its trial-based nature, PlayStation Plus Video Pass could possibly be a region-specific service. Hence, Sony might roll out the new entertainment service first in certain regions.

Sony Corporation notably partnered with Kadokawa Corporation, the parent company of FromSoftware, a couple of months back to “strengthen game and animation businesses.” Sony already owns Funimation and Aniplex, and most recently acquired Crunchyroll to boost its anime business. The writing was already on the walls and PlayStation Plus Video Pass will be another push by Sony into the entertainment sectors.

It remains to be seen if the new subscription service will be free for all PlayStation Plus subscribers or acquire different charges based on access privileges.