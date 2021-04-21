How to Get Exotic Grappler Bow in Fortnite Season 6

You will be learning How to Get the Exotic Grappler Bow in Fortnite Season 6 through this detailed guide. We will walk you through all the nitty-gritty details, such as quickly gathering gold for the Grappler Bow, how to get the bow, and other intricate details related to this exotic weapon in FN Season 6.

Fortnite Season 6 Exotic Grappler Bow

Every season, Fortnite adds a few new Exotic weapons to the mix, and then it’s up to the players to grind them. On April 20th, a brand-new Exotic Grappler Bow was added to the game, and this guide will be focusing on everything related to getting the awesome Grappler Bow.

Collecting Gold

Before going to Lara, you need to amass 500 gold bars. Yes, it is a very expensive exotic weapon, and the best way to grind gold these days is by completing NPC quests around the map.

Firstly, you can go to Kyle at the Stumpy Ridge between Slurpy Swamp and Lazy Lake. Kyle offers the “ Harvest Wood” quest, which requires you to break a few logs nearby to get awarded 120 Gold for that.

Go back to Kyle, and you will receive 80 additional gold bars. Now that is honest work which pays well. Go around the map and complete a few more NPC quests to gather 500 gold, and you are now ready.

Getting the Exotic Grappler Bow

Once you have the gold ready, go to Stealthy Stronghold and purchase the Exotic weapon from Lara Croft.

The Exotic Grappler Bow uses normal bow ammunition and can deal 89 damage to the body. It has better mobility and offers more accurate verticality.

Other Exotic Weapon Locations

There are a few more exotic weapons out there this season. Four of them, to be precise.

We will be listing out their names and locations below as well:

Hop Rock Dualies: It is sold by Gutbomb, who is available at Logjam Woodworks.

Chug Cannon: It is sold by Slurpy Jonesy, who is available at Slurpy Swamp.

Shadow Tracker Pistol: Sold by Power Chord, who is at the Dance Club Cabin

Dub Shotgun: This exotic is sold by Burnout South at the Steam Stacks.

The locations for these NPC’s will stay the same throughout Season 6 of Fortnite, so you can get these weapons whenever you want as long as they are in rotation and you have the gold for it.