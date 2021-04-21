Elder Scrolls Online Patch 2.16 is Now Live, Patch Notes and Maintenance

If you are unable to connect to The Elder Scrolls Online servers on any platform, you must know that Patch 2.16 for Elder Scrolls Online has been made live. The patch was expected to go live today and it is already available on PC.

However, for PlayStation and Xbox, the patch must be going live anytime now and there could be some server maintenance as well. ESO Patch 2.6 is only 91.6 MB in size so as long as you download the latest patch, you can enter the game.

If you are looking for patch notes for Elder Scrolls Online latest patch, there are as following:

The Elder Scrolls Online Update 2.16 Patch Notes

Struggle and skills

A calculation error in the effect of the Rationer star has been fixed.

The Rationer Champion Star has been updated to only offer a permanent bonus for food and drinks that change status. This Champion Star should never influence the duration of such food and drink.

Exploration and listing

General

Fixed an issue where resource nodes would occasionally not display with the correct model.

Quests and Zones

Blackwood prologue

The Emperor’s Secret: Fixed an issue when trying to use the wagon for rifting. Multiple errors occurred when your character wasn’t in the right place.

Grahtwood

Fixed an issue where some NPCs near Southpoint would reappear too quickly.

The ditch

In his wake: Corporal Bredrek will no longer appear in strange places when granting this quest and will no longer chase you in order to give you his quest.

User interface

General

Your offline friends and guild members are no longer lost when they travel back to the time of 1.1.1970 and have safely returned to the present.

Gamepad fashion

Fixed an issue where the keyboard shortcut for QuickSlotting items would appear in the wrong place.

Fixed an issue that could result in inventory not displaying properly when quickly switching between inventory and another screen.

Fixed an issue that prevented the list of offers from scrolling in a trade window.

Nothing special here as these are mostly fixes. Elder Scrolls has been going strong despite of its downfalls in the past. Recently, the Bethesda Softworks announced that the Loot Boxes, which other were only available with real money will be available to earn via in-game currency.

This change has been welcomed a lot by the community and a lot of players are returning to the game. The Elder Scrolls Online is now available for Xbox platforms, PlayStation platforms and PC.