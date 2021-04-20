Jeff Steitzer Returning As Halo Infinite Multiplayer Announcer

Even if Halo Infinite will be changing a few things about the way the game is played, multiplayer won’t be one of those things. Jeff Steitzer, who has played the multiplayer announcer in every Halo game since Halo 2, is making a return as the Halo Infinite multiplayer announcer for Infinite.

This was one of multiple things confirmed in a new developer diary from 343 Interactive, which talked about the audio design of the game. Alongside Steitzer making a return, 343 has said that game players and streamers will be able to play the game with its audio and music without worrying about copyright strikes.

Such a thing has become a risk for many Let’s Players and streamers over the past few months as Twitch, the premiere video game streaming service, stepped up its copyright system. Even if players don’t play music over their gameplay, they are still at risk of copyright claims on in-game music. Several games have made it so this will thankfully not be the case, and Halo Infinite is only the latest.

As the Halo Infinite multiplayer announcer, Jeff Steitzer will once again be making all sorts of combat callouts during multiplayer, whether it’s calling out your killing sprees, announcing the gametype, and every other callout he uses.

Another thing that will be different from normal Halo audio in Infinite is that the system will be dynamic. For instance, sniping an Elite from far away won’t cause any epic battle music to start, but when you decide to charge into the fray, the music will pick up as you approach.

Halo Infinite is slated to supposedly come out this year, so hopefully we’ll be able to experience all of the new sound design for the game later this year. This is alongside getting to hear Jeff Steitzer’s dulcet tones as the Halo Infinite multiplayer announcer, but either way, after Halo 5: Guardians’ divisive reception and the rough development of Infinite, hopefully when it comes out this year on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC, it will all be worth it.