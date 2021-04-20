FIFA 21 Title Update 14 (Patch 1.19) is Live for Xbox and PlayStation

The latest FIFA 21 update, that has been released on Google Stadia and PC already, has finally arrived for Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

Title Update 14 for FIFA 21 has different names on different consoles but the patch notes for the FIFA 21 patch 1.19 are the same. The update on Xbox and PlayStation consoles (including next-gen) is around 3.2 GB. Apart from being a Title update, the new patch also brings some fixes for FIFA 21 Ultimate Team and the career mode. Then there are some general, audio and video fixes as well. The patch notes for update 1.19 are as following:

FIFA 21 Patch Notes 1.19

FIFA Ultimate Team

Addressed the following issues:

When attempting to Compare Price on a Club Search Consumable Item that was being added to the Transfer List, the player could have been taken back to the FUT Hub Transfers screen.

When playing as the away team in a Squad Battles match, the equipped Ball Item was not being used.

After forfeiting a match during the Weekend League, the next match would default to highlighting the Forfeit Match tile during the Pause Menu instead of the Resume Match tile.

[PS4/PS5/X1/XBX|S/PC Only] The Squad UI could incorrectly display that some Player Items were ineligible for the Three Nations Live FUT Friendly.

Placeholder text was visible when attempting to create a new Squad after already having the maximum amount of Squads.

A specific UI flow involving FIFA Playtime Match Limits could result in the game becoming temporarily stuck on the Squad screen.

Career Mode

Addressed the following issue

Quick Sim matches were unintentionally counting towards the FIFA Playtime Match Limit.

General, Audio, and Visual

Made the following changes

Updated some kits and stadium adboards.

Addressed the following issue

The Report Match For Connection Quality function was incorrectly available for offline matches.

Sam Lammars’ starhead did not display correctly during a match.

FIFA 21 like other FIFA games, have done well for EA sports. We will be expecting a new FIFA game (FIFA 22) as well this year. However, we are not sure how the European Super League dilemma will be handled by EA Sports. Most of their licenses are with FIFA or UEFA. Since both the football associations are against Super League, it will be hard to predict that whether our favorite clubs will be featured in FIFA 22 as such.