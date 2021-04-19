Xbox Cloud Gaming Beta Finally Lands On PC

In its mission to empower players worldwide, Microsoft will finally started to roll out Xbox Cloud Gaming on PC as well as mobile devices.

According to an announcement made earlier today, select Xbox Game Pass Ultimate players will soon receive invites to take part in a “limited beta” for Xbox Cloud Gaming on April 20, 2021.

Accessibility will however be browser-based on both supported platforms and players can choose between Safari, Edge, or Chrome browsers; at least until Microsoft releases a dedicated application down the road.

“Offering cloud gaming through the browser and having a simplified, universal landing page presents a great opportunity to make cloud gaming approachable to more players in more places over time,” said Microsoft.

The lucky ones who receive an Xbox Cloud Gaming invite will be able to play over a hundread Xbox Game Pass games. Microsoft intends to use the limited beta to “test and learn” and hence, more invites will be sent out in all 22 supported countries later on. Microsoft also intends to support more devices as it “continues to improve the experience” following the beta waves.

“Our plan is to iterate quickly and open up to all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members in the coming months so more people have the opportunity to play Xbox in all-new ways,” assures Microsoft.

Finally, as a reminder, players need to just have a compatible Bluetooth or USB controller to play games through their Xbox Cloud Gaming invites. That and obviously an active Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

Xbox Cloud Gaming was made available exclusively on Android devices last year. Microsoft did plan to support iOS devices back then but restrictions on cloud gaming apps by Apple pushed those said plans to now. Apple at the time wanted Microsoft to submit all individual games for reviews which was changed to allow cloud gaming apps for individual reviews instead. It remains to be confirmed if Microsoft accepted those terms or if another agreement was settled.