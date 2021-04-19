Sony Decides Against Closing Down PS Store For PS3 And PS Vita

Sony Interactive Entertainment has decided to go back on its previous decision to close down the PlayStation Store for PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita.

In an announcement made earlier today, Sony CEO Jim Ryan confirmed that the PlayStation Store will continue to sell games for PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita and hence, “keep this piece of our history alive for gamers to enjoy.”

A couple of weeks back, Sony announced the discontinuation of the PlayStation Store for the said classic devices in the coming months. While players would still be able to re-download and play previously purchased content, they will not be able to purchase any new games or content from the PlayStation Store.

“When we initially came to the decision to end purchasing support for PS3 and PS Vita, it was born out of a number of factors, including commerce support challenges for older devices and the ability for us to focus more of our resources on newer devices where a majority of our gamers are playing on,” explained Ryan.

“We see now that many of you are incredibly passionate about being able to continue purchasing classic games on PS3 and PS Vita for the foreseeable future, so I’m glad we were able to find a solution to continue operations.”

Sony was previously slated to close down the PlayStation Store for PS3 and PS Vita on July 2 and August 27 respectively. The store was also slated to close down for PlayStation Portable on July 2 as well but which will go ahead as planned

Sony reversing its earlier decision should comfort the PlayStation community as it shows that the company is listening to feedback. Microsoft has made a few reversals recently as well in light of player-demands. Xbox Live Gold for example was recently announced to be increasing its subscription price but which was taken back following an outcry from the Xbox community.