Call of Duty Warzone and Call of Duty Modern Warfare are still introducing new content into the game in the form of new maps, skins, and new weapons. One of these weapons includes the new Sykov Pistol and in this guide, we’ll show you how you can unlock one in Call of Duty Warzone.

How to Unlock the Sykov Pistol in Call of Duty Warzone

Sykov is a new pistol with very interesting and exciting attachment options that makes it stand out. Let’s first look how at how to unlock the gun.

Unlocking Sykov Pistol

To unlock the pistol, you simply need to complete its challenge. To do so, you need to get pistols kills in five matches.

You need to get four pistol kills in five different matches to unlock the pistol. This is not a hard challenge and can be easily completed. So, get your favorite pistol loadout and get shooting.

We suggest that you play in smaller matches to easily engage in close-quarter combat, making it easier to get pistol kills. Playing in larger maps will force you against ARs and Snipers, making it very hard to get the kills.

Once you get the kills, you have to complete the match to get the progress recorded otherwise, it will not be count if you leave the match early.

Gunsmithing

The pistol is an exciting addition to the Call of Duty arsenal as it comes with many attachments that allow it to stand apart from other pistols. First, it has a barrel that allows the gun to go full auto, making it very strong in gunfights.

This, with the Akimbo perk, allows players to shred their enemies apart. And to compensate for all the shooting, you can also equip an 80 round drum mag on it, allowing you to go full berserk.

Sykov Build

Since you are now trying to get your hands on the new weapon, it is only just that we provide you a few builds for it as well.

Build #1

For this first build, we will be focusing on close quarter combat and maximizing your damage output. Use the following attachments:

Monolithic Suppressor

Sorokin 140mm Auto Barrel

5mW Laser

80 Round Drums

Akimbo

With the Akimbo Dual Wield and Sorokin barrel allowing you to go fully automatic, you get a pretty decent damage output allowing you to instantly kill enemies close to you.

The monolithic suppressor, along with the laser, makes the gun more viable for a short increase in range and also helps to reduce the recoil to some extent.

The final component, the 80 round mag, lets you easy on reloading and focus on the gunfight much more.

Build #2

For this second build, you get your Sykov pistol to work similar to an SMG but with increased mobility. Use the following attachments:

Tactical Suppressor

Sorokin 140 mm Automatic

PP-Karabin Stock

Heavyweight Double-Action Trigger

80 Round mag

You have much better accuracy and range due to the Karabin stock and Tactical suppressor. This helps you control your fully automatic Sykov Pistol.

The Heavyweight Double-Action trigger helps to increase the fire rate of the weapon allowing you to fire more rapidly. Finally, the 80 round mag allows you to more comfortably engage multiple enemies at once.