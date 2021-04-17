Be it a cinematic PoV of the athletes or a broader tactical view, MLB The Show 21 has you covered with different camera angles. In this MLB The Show 21 Camera guide, we will tell you everything you need to know about changing the camera angle in MLB The Show 21 to best suit your needs in the baseball field.

MLB The Show 21 Camera

There are a variety of camera options available in MLB the Show 21, and each of them can be freely changed by the player in the camera options section. Let’s see how to navigate through the camera menu.

How to Change the Camera Angle

You can change the camera angle by heading to the settings. If you are playing the game, then you can pause it and go to the settings option and click on it.

After that, a scroll-down menu will appear in front of you. From here, you have to select the Cameras tab. After selecting the camera tab, the different camera options will appear in front of you, and you can choose from them.

Camera Options

These are the different Camera Angle options you can choose from.

Batting View

This camera angle option ranges from Fish Eye view, POV, or Strike high. This also covers the pitcher’s point of view. A batting view angle is used at the plate.

Pitching View

The Pitching View camera is set behind the pitcher by default, but you can change it for different angles like fish Eye, Center, and Broadcast.

In-Play View Defense

The In-Play View Defense is for showing the way the camera will look in the whole field.

In-Play View Offense

In-Play View Offense is for your half of the inning to see how the camera will look.

If you want to increase the speed of the game, you can do this by turning off the pre-pitch camera. Now will tell you how you can do this.

How to turn off the Pre-Pitch Camera

This you can say is the camera angle that makes the moment before the pitch cinematic by keeping the Pitcher, Batter, and the field all in one angle. While it may look cool, you’d want to turn it off to go through matches quickly.

To turn the Pre-Pitch Camera off, simply go to the settings and select the Presentation tab. Scroll down and you will find the Pitch Selection Camera Frequency. Click on that and a couple of options will appear. You have to choose the ‘None’ option from there.

Once you have done that, the pre-pitch camera will be turned off. Once the camera is turned off, you can speed through the match. If you want it back on, simply go back to the same menu and enable it again or adjust the frequency to match your preferences.