Square Enix Officially Denies Acquisition Rumors

Things can quickly get out of hands these days. Recently, a report on Bloomberg claimed that multiple companies including Microsoft and Sony Interactive Entertainment are interested in buying/acquiring Square Enix.

This report naturally went viral with the report being shared on almost every major online gaming related platform out there. The report has reached such a status that Square Enix now has to officially respond to this rumor. The company has officially denied all such claims of acquisition. The official statement reads:

Bloomberg has reported today that there is interest from several buyers to acquire Square Enix. However, this report is not based on any announcement by SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD. We do not consider selling off the company or any part of its businesses, nor have we received any offer from any third party to acquire the company or any part of its businesses.

So as things stand, Square Enix hasn’t received any offers from any company nor are they interested in selling off any of its businesses.

The gaming and tech section of Bloomberg is popular in creating such reports specially since the renowned reporter, Jason Schreier has joint the publication a while back. While they are accurate is most of their reports, this time, their report has been debunked in a timely manner.

Square Enix, as you may already know is renowned Japanese based publisher and they own multiple famous Japanese franchises including Final Fantasy and Kingdom Hearts series. The publisher has recently released Outriders which despite of its fair share of problems, has done well for the company in terms of sales.

So for the time being, Square Enix stays an independent company. However, this can change in the near future.