Spider-Man: Miles Morales Sales Surpass The Last Of Us Part 2, Ghost Of Tsushima

Spider-Man: Miles Morales was released months after The Last of Us Part 2 and Ghost of Tsushima in the United States. The standalone expansion however has still managed to outsell both games in the country.

According to a report by the NPD Group earlier today, Spider-Man: Miles Morales was the fifth best-selling game in the past year while both The Last of Us Part 2 and Ghost of Tsushima were seventh and eighth respectively based on dollar sales in the United States. The ranking also covered both physical and digital sales which were however not broken down for the public.

The Last of Us Part 2 was released in June 2020 while Ghost of Tsushima was released in July 2020. Spider-Man: Miles Morales arrived months after in November 2020 but on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Being available on two platforms instead of one, particularly on PS5 as a launch title, possibly had a significant hand in boosting sales. However, that can still not take away what Spider-Man: Miles Morales has managed to achieve.

The Last of Us Part 2 and Ghost of Tsushima are both stellar games in their own rights with impressive sales as well. For a spin-off to outsell the two juggernauts makes it evident that the road to a new Spider-Man 2 game on PS5 is already filled with a lot of anticipating fans.

Sony Interactive Entertainment acquired developer Insomniac Games for a reported ¥24,895 million (or about $229 million) as a wholly-owned subsidiary under the official PlayStation umbrella. Insomniac Games was believed to be working on Spider-Man 2 before the standalone Miles Morales expansion was announced for PS5.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is said to be connecting the storylines of both Spider-Man and Spider-Man 2 in the same vein as Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, which was a standalone expansion to Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and which featured a different protagonist from the usual Nathan Drake.

For those unaware, Morales became Spider-Man following the death of Parker in Ultimate Marvel, a separate comic book series that delved into an alternate timeline.