Netflix Tries Hyping GTA 6

For reasons unknown, Netflix has decided to join the fray by teasing Grand Theft Auto 6 which for the record remains to be officially announced.

Taking to Twitter a couple of days back, Netflix France stated that “GTA 6 is coming soon.” The statement however was anything but a tease because the streaming platform later toyed by adding that developer Rockstar Games would be making an announcement “between today and the end of the world.”

En gros, GTA VI, c'est prochainement quoi. — Netflix France (@NetflixFR) April 13, 2021

GTA 6 has seen a mountain of rumors and speculations in the past couple of years alone, most of which have been trying to pin down the location of the game. That was more or less believed to be in the 1980s with a potential return to Vice City in the making.

However, just a few days ago, a well-known leaker and insider claimed that the new installment in the franchise will be taking place in modern times. The reason being that a modern-day setting makes it easier for Rockstar Games to come up with “wacky shit” for the vast open-world landscape of GTA 6 as well as its accompanying GTA Online mode.

GTA 6 has reportedly been in development for a while now. Rockstar Games has however only appeared in public to either announce updates for the existing GTA Online experience or the enhanced support of GTA 5 on the new PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles. The developer is frankly known for its patience and hence, the announcement everyone has been waiting for will only arrive when the developer feels the time is right.

If Rockstar Games decides to follow the same route as GTA 5, GTA 6 will first arrive for consoles and for PC afterwards. A cross-generation release though may be out of the question if the developer is looking to harness as much power as possible from the new console hardware.