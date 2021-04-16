Our Godstrike Tips and Tricks Guide takes a dig into all the essential tips that you should be aware of before you face off all the ruthless bosses in Godstrike.

Godstrike Tips and Tricks

Godstrike is the all-new, twin-stick shooter franchise that lets you face extremely tough bosses in 1v1 showdowns for handsome rewards.

In this guide, we’ll be imparting to you some tips and tricks that will come in handy when you fight them.

So, let’s get started!

Time is Critical

Interestingly enough, in Godstrike, you have a timestamp instead of a health bar to watch out for. This timestamp is displayed at the top of the screen.

When an enemy’s attack hits you, instead of inflicting damage, it reduces your time limit – between 10 and 30 seconds, depending upon the attack.

The time limit allotted to you can shrink even before a battle starts. This happens when you use certain powers that are, although very useful, come with a smaller time limit to eliminate the boss.

That’s why you should experiment with the powers every now and then and choose the ones that serve you the best.

Try to study the boss at the start of a battle!

Each fight in Godstrike has various mechanics which you’ll need to understand if you wish to win it.

As such, instead of going at the boss with your full force right from the beginning of the battle, try different moves to see what the boss is capable of while prioritizing your safety.

Gradually, you’ll find a way to overcome the first phase of the battle, then the second, and so on.

This is how you should confront every boss in Godstrike as any wrong move at the onset of the battle, and you’re as good as dead.

Use Passive Abilities Wisely

In Godstrike, you have four slots to fill with abilities. Fill them all before the start of a battle as, unlike powers, they don’t cost you time.

Try to equip the abilities that not only enhance your movement speed and precision but also provides a buff to your powers.

Even during the battle, if you’re having a hard time, try changing your ability loadout, and you will feel a noticeable change.

Experiment with Different Builds

As you move forward in the game, you’ll continue to unlock new powers and abilities. Use them to create a number of different builds, each with its own distinctive perks.

Since each boss fight requires a different strategy, these builds will prove pretty handy for you as you’ll find what works best against a boss in different phases of the battle.

Practicing is Important!

Before you enter your first battle, it’s important that you warm up. The best way to do that is to head to the target practice area at the bottom of the main hub.

You’ll be able to test the functionality of your weapons and practice your aim, thereby avoiding many errors that you would have otherwise made against an actual boss.

Don’t Hesitate to Take a Break

As mentioned before, throughout a boss fight in Godstrike, a timer runs down on you.

This, coupled with the fact that each boss in the game comes with a unique skill set, makes it all the more important for you to take a break and let your mind rest for a bit.

The ideal time to pause the game is during the battle when you have read the moves of the boss you’re up against.

Take a break, let your mind contemplate a strategy to beat that boss.

By the time you’ll come back, you’re likely to feel more confident about winning the battle.