In our Destiny 2 Veles Labyrinth Lost Sector guide, we’ll get you up to speed with how you can complete the Veles Labyrinth Lost Sector in Destiny 2.

Set in Cosmodrome, Veles Labyrinth is one of the easier Lost Sector you can navigate your way through in D2. Completing it can grant you exotic pieces of armor.

Below, we’ve detailed each step of your way in the fulfillment of this lost sector on both the Master (light-level 1330) and the Legendary (light-level 1300) difficulties. So, let’s begin!

Veles Labyrinth Master Lost Sector

The Master version of Veles Labyrinth Lost Sector requires a Light Level of 1330 and can be easily completed as described below.

Subclass

For Hunter, Revenant and Way of the Pathfinder are your best bets. Stasis allows you to freeze enemies while Pathfinder grants you invisibility on command.

For Warlock, you should go with Shadebinder if you wish to freeze Unstoppable Champions and the boss. For aggressive gameplay, Attunement of Hunger may also be used.

Finally, for Titan, go with Code of the Siegebreaker.

Weapons

For heavy, your first preference should be Xenophage due to its long-range and high damage output. With the Wrath of Rasputin mod, you can generate Warmind Cells with this weapon.

The Lament is also a great way to take down Champions and the Hive Wizards if you’re 1,280 Power or beyond.

Similarly, Anarchy/Witherhoard is a good option if you’re a bit under-leveled and having a hard time against Champions.

Hawkmoon is a decent choice as well as it deals impressive damage against Champions and the final boss. If Hand Cannons have anti-Champion Mods available in the seasonal artifact, definitely go with this weapon.

Mods

For Mods, choose Wrath of Rasputin and Protective Light. The former allows Solar splash damage for generating Warmind Cells, while the latter grants a 50% damage resistance buff with the catch that you’ll be charged with Light stacks once your shields break.

You can customize the rest of the mod slots as you like.

Veles Labyrinth Legendary Lost Sector

Being that much Harder than Master, the Legendary difficulty of Veles Labyrinth Lost Sector will require you to bring your A-game in order to navigate it.

Subclass

Regardless of the class you pick, go with Void.

Weapons

For heavy, you’re gonna do best with Anarchy. Some alternatives, however, are Falling Guillotine, Arc Grenade Launcher, Xenophage, One Thousand Voices, Leviathan’s Breath.

Mods

Unstoppable Hand Cannon mod and the Anti-Barrier Pulse Rifle mod are the must ones. Customize other mods as you like but focus on becoming charged with light.

Doing so will enhance your chance of survival when your shield is broken, and it proves pretty handy, particularly against Champions.

How to Complete Veles Labyrinth Lost Sector

Tunnel

As soon as you spawn, head straight into the tunnel in front. Soon, a group of four Thralls will charge you.

Eliminate them, then make your way to the right-most path and follow to reach the end of the tunnel. Before you get to leave the tunnel, you will see multiple Thralls and a Barrier Knight coming at you.

First, focus on taking down the Barrier Knight with your Heavy weapon before moving on to the Thralls. Throwing a Duskfield Grenade can be really helpful in this situation.

Once the Barrier Knight and the Thralls are taken down, an Unstoppable Ogre, stationed right at the exit of the tunnel, will attack you.

Overcoming the Unstoppable Ogre is simple. First, use any weapon with countless rounds of ammo to damage it, and then use your heavy weapon to finish it off.

Having done that, head out the tunnel to enter the next area: chasm.

Chasm

You’ll see some stairs to your right. Ascend them, and you’ll come up against a Barrier Champion and a set of Acolytes.

Takedown the Acolytes immediately. As for the Barrier Champion, do exactly this: stun the Barrier Champion by freezing it, break its shield, and then kill it as fast as you can.

If you go on to kill him up close with a sword, you’ll attract a wave of Thralls towards yourself, and things could get complicated.

Once you’ve dealt with the Barrier Champion, prepare yourself as you’ll now face off an Unstoppable Ogre. As soon as you see it from afar, stun it and then attack it with your weapon up close to take it down.

Keep moving ahead to reach the Hive Portal, where you’ll encounter the final set of Champions alongside the Lost Sector boss.

Hive Portal

Upon your entry into the arena, you’ll see Hive Wizard floating just before you.

Use a Solar weapon or ability to crack its shield and then your heavy weapon to kill it. Once you do that, the final boss – Hive Knight, will spawn along with a swarm of Acolytes and Thralls.

First, deal with the Acolytes and Thralls and, for that, use a Warmind-compatible weapon to spawn a Warmind Cell.

Next, two Unstoppable Ogres will spawn. Taking them both at a time along with Hive Knight can be a nuisance.

So, here’s what you to do: disorient one Ogre before stunning the other and killing it. Now turn to the disoriented Ogre, stun it, and eliminate it as well.

With both ogres out of the way, shift your attention to the boss. Take your time, and kill the boss. Doing so will grant you Platinum rewards and let you open the chest.

However, as soon as the boss is killed, an array of Hive rank and file enemies will spawn and charge at you. So, dispatch them all before you go on to open the chest (use a Solar weapon or ability for the Hive Wizard that spawns along) and receive the exotic armor.