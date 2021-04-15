Outriders Update Squashes Inventory Wipe Bug

Outriders was suffering from a nasty bug for more than a week now which wiped inventories of a number of players for no reason at all.

Following a new update earlier today, the inventory-wipe bug has finally been squashed. Unfortunately, developer People Can Fly has confirmed that the new update will not restore deleted inventories, at least not yet. People Can Fly will presumably roll out another update down the road which will possibly help impacted players recover their lost inventories.

“If your inventory has been impacted, please note that our efforts to restore your items are a separate process from today’s released patch,” said the developer. “Restoring the inventory of affected players is still amongst our highest priorities and we will have news of this very soon.”

People Can Fly is confident that the new update from earlier today will prevent inventory wipes from happening again in the future. That being said, the developer will continue to monitor the situation in the coming days to ensure that players are not encountering any issues before moving onto restoration process.

Outriders has witnessed quite a few technical issues since release. Most recently, players discovered that the game generates a crash file dump which can potentially take a lot of storage space hostage. The worst example in this case was a player finding out that his crash files were taking up more than 23 GB of storage space and that too on his solid-state drive.

People Can Fly is yet to address the crash files but players can just go ahead and delete them manually. Doing so will not impact the game itself. The crash files are only there for the developer to track down the root cause behind each crash and address them quickly.