New DualSense Software Update Coming For Controllers

The Playstation 5’s DualSense controller is getting a software update, alongside the firmware update that the main Playstation 5 console is getting. While there are no patch notes for either update, if you do own a Playstation 5 you should get the new DualSense software update done as soon as you can.

Considering everything that the DualSense is able to do, especially given its haptic feedback capabilities, there’s likely a good amount of stuff that has the potential to go wrong inside the controller’s workings. It’s possible that this software update may be intended to correct minor issues with some of the haptic workings.

In contrast, the new Playstation 5 update gives owners the ability to store games on external USB drives, which will help with the space issues that resulted from a significant portion of the console’s memory being taken up by base console files, along with cross-generational cross-play.

Of course, the DualSense software update is entirely different from that, and there’s no telling what all got updated for it, even if the changes were only minor. All the same, Playstation made the DualSense because haptic feedback is important to immersion.

Various games that are being worked on for the console or have already been released, for instance, involve the haptic feedback on the DualSense heavily in order to increase immersion, such as with Ratchet and Clank: A Rift Apart, where weapons will fire differently depending on how much you depress the triggers.

With such emphasis on haptic feedback, it’s not really a surprise that the DualSense software update would be coming. We may even get many more throughout the Playstation 5’s life-cycle, especially if games continue to make use of its haptic feedback mechanics, or fix controller issues that have been popping up.

Either way, it’s still important that you do the update as quickly as possible, whether or not the changes end up major