Sevagoth is the 46th Warframe in the game and has more than a single form. In this guide, we will help you unlock Sevagoth in Warframe and give a breakdown of all its abilities.

How to Unlock Sevagoth in Warframe

You’ll acquire Sevagoth’s Blueprints in Pluto Proxima, Neptune Proxima, and Veil Proxima Void Storms right after completing the Call of the Tempestarii quest.

If you have the budget to buy blueprints, you can additionally buy them for 50,000 Syndicates from Cephalon Simaris. Another way is to manufacture blueprints of drops with the likes of: Chassis, Neuroptics and Systems blueprints.

Chassis Blueprint Requirement

Manufacturing the Chassis Blueprint takes 12hours to complete and requires the following material:

15,000x Credits

8x Morphics

650x Cryotic

2x Nullstones

3,300x Alloy Plate

Neuroptics Blueprint Requirement

Manufacturing the Neuroptics Blueprint takes 12hours to complete and requires the following material:

15,000x Credits

6x Neural Sensors

1,200x Titanium

750x Rubedo

2,750x Salvage

Systems Blueprint Requirement

Manufacturing the Systems Blueprint takes 12hours to complete and requires the following material:

15,000x Credits

2x Argon Crystal

250x Oxium

15x Asterite

2,950x Nano Spores

Abilities

Sevagoth possesses two forms. One is his standard form, while the other is the Shadow form. Both of these forms possess their own abilities. Below are all Sevagoth’s Abilities

Standard Abilities

Sevagoth possesses four Standard Abilities.

Reap

As the name suggests, this ability allows Sevagoth to use his shadow to kill the enemies while filling the death well with their souls.

Sow

Uses death seeds to suck out the life out of his enemies then reaps anything that has been sown while filling the death well with the soul of the dead enemies.

Gloom

Summons a wave to capture his enemies’ souls for the death well while the allies gain health upon each attack.

Exalted Shadow

As the death well is filled, releases Sevagoth’s shadow form to kill all the enemies with Melee-focused Abilities.

Shadow Abilities

Sevagoth possesses four Shadow Abilities.

Embrace

Pulls the enemy inside the fog.

Consume

Runs past the enemies to capture their souls for a Shadow Recharge

Death’s Harvest

Releases a harrowing wail to infect enemies.

Reunite

All Shadows join to take a single form.