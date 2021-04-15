Sevagoth is the 46th Warframe in the game and has more than a single form. In this guide, we will help you unlock Sevagoth in Warframe and give a breakdown of all its abilities.
How to Unlock Sevagoth in Warframe
You’ll acquire Sevagoth’s Blueprints in Pluto Proxima, Neptune Proxima, and Veil Proxima Void Storms right after completing the Call of the Tempestarii quest.
If you have the budget to buy blueprints, you can additionally buy them for 50,000 Syndicates from Cephalon Simaris. Another way is to manufacture blueprints of drops with the likes of: Chassis, Neuroptics and Systems blueprints.
Chassis Blueprint Requirement
Manufacturing the Chassis Blueprint takes 12hours to complete and requires the following material:
- 15,000x Credits
- 8x Morphics
- 650x Cryotic
- 2x Nullstones
- 3,300x Alloy Plate
Neuroptics Blueprint Requirement
Manufacturing the Neuroptics Blueprint takes 12hours to complete and requires the following material:
- 15,000x Credits
- 6x Neural Sensors
- 1,200x Titanium
- 750x Rubedo
- 2,750x Salvage
Systems Blueprint Requirement
Manufacturing the Systems Blueprint takes 12hours to complete and requires the following material:
- 15,000x Credits
- 2x Argon Crystal
- 250x Oxium
- 15x Asterite
- 2,950x Nano Spores
Abilities
Sevagoth possesses two forms. One is his standard form, while the other is the Shadow form. Both of these forms possess their own abilities. Below are all Sevagoth’s Abilities
Standard Abilities
Sevagoth possesses four Standard Abilities.
Reap
As the name suggests, this ability allows Sevagoth to use his shadow to kill the enemies while filling the death well with their souls.
Sow
Uses death seeds to suck out the life out of his enemies then reaps anything that has been sown while filling the death well with the soul of the dead enemies.
Gloom
Summons a wave to capture his enemies’ souls for the death well while the allies gain health upon each attack.
Exalted Shadow
As the death well is filled, releases Sevagoth’s shadow form to kill all the enemies with Melee-focused Abilities.
Shadow Abilities
Sevagoth possesses four Shadow Abilities.
Embrace
Pulls the enemy inside the fog.
Consume
Runs past the enemies to capture their souls for a Shadow Recharge
Death’s Harvest
Releases a harrowing wail to infect enemies.
Reunite
All Shadows join to take a single form.