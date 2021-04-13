Sucker Punch Working On A “Spectacular Multiplayer Game”

It should not be surprising to know that developer Sucker Punch Productions is working on a new project following its acclaimed Ghost of Tsushima. It though is notable that the unannounced game features multiplayer in some capacity.

According to a new job listing spotted (via GamingRoute) earlier today, Sucker Punch is seeking a multiplayer/network programmer for a “spectacular multiplayer game” which features multiple online game modes and “a smooth and engaging cooperative gameplay experience”

While no further details are available, the said project presumably has to do with Ghost of Tsushima 2 or in other words, a multiplayer module for the sequel.

Sucker Punch added Ghost of Tsushima: Legends a few months after release which introduced a cooperative multiplayer experience where players were able to choose from four legendary warriors to take on new missions based on Japanese mythology. Legends was hailed by players for giving them something extra to do after finishing up the main single-player storyline. The developer will hence want to follow suit by having a similar multiplayer experience for Ghost of Tsushima 2 or whatever the sequel gets titled in the end.

Sucker Punch Productions has not officially announced a new Ghost of Tsushima game but earlier in the year, cinematic creative director Dave Malloy mentioned himself to be working on a sequel for PlayStation 5. That being said, it naturally remains to be seen if the developer will be opting for a direct sequel or a new installment altogether to tell another tale based off real-life historical events.

Ghost of Tsushima was released on PlayStation 4 in 2020 to a stellar reception worldwide. The game sold more than 2.4 million copies in the first three days of release to become the fastest selling first-party original debut on PS4. The game ended up selling more than 5 million copies a quarter later. By March 2021, lifetime sales had crossed 6.5 million copies sold worldwide.