Here’s How The Last Of Us 2 On PS5 Could Look

Since it came out at the tail end of the last console generation, fans have been wondering how The Last Of Us 2 on PS5 would look. Naughty Dog has yet to announce a version of the game for Sony’s next-generation console, but one fan has done a little touch-up of their own.

While it’s not a legitimate build, just a simulation, the difference in detail is definitely apparent in a picture that YouTuber El Analista de Bits uploaded. Analista normally posts detailed analyses of various high-quality games that come out, so he’s quite qualified.

In the screenshot that Analista posted, there’s already a definite improvement in detail on distant buildings. Where previously their outlines were slightly blurred, they’re much more defined in the simulated Playstation 5 picture. The textures of various plants in the shot, as well as characters’ clothing, are also more defined.

Even though you can currently play The Last Of Us 2 on Playstation 5 via backwards compatibility, Analista’s pictures of how The Last Of Us 2 on PS5 would look if upscaled shows what we’d be missing, if Naughty Dog never took it upon themselves to release a Playstation 5 version.

Much like The Last Of Us 2, the original Last Of Us game came out at the tail end of the Playstation 3 era, and got a remastered version for the Playstation 4 soon after its release. While rumors of a The Last Of Us remake on Playstation 5 are circulating, Naughty Dog has yet to say if a Last Of Us 2 remaster will be coming.

You can find pictures of what The Last Of Us 2 on PS5 would look like by following this link to Analista’s own video. Since the next generation of console gaming just started, there is still a chance we may get a remastered version of The Last Of Us 2, but in the meantime you can play it exclusively on the Playstation 4 and on Playstation 5’s backwards compatibility.