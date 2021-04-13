CDPR Will Not “Shelve” Cyberpunk 2077, Wants To Sell The Game For “Years To Come”

Cyberpunk 2077 needs a lot of more updates and patches to heal and which developer CD Projekt Red remains committed to for the long run.

Speaking with Reuters (via GamesIndustry) in a recent interview, CEO Adam Kiciński stated that CD Projekt Red will continue to focus on the going development of Cyberpunk 2077; a goal which stems from redemption and sales.

“I don’t see an option to shelve Cyberpunk 2077,” said Kiciński. “We are convinced that we can bring the game to such a state that we can be proud of it and therefore successfully sell it for years to come.”

That being said, addressing every issue with Cyberpunk 2077 will not be easy. CD Projekt Red will spend the remainder of the year to pump as many patches and updates as possible to stabilize the base experience. The developer has already scrapped plans for a multiplayer mode to free up resources for this purpose, which was previously slated to arrive at least a year after the base release. Suffice to say, the current state of the game forced CD Projekt Red to consider otherwise.

Last week, senior vice president of business development Michal Nowakowski stated that Cyberpunk 2077 will soon return to the PlayStation Store. The game was removed by Sony Interactive Entertainment shortly after its release due to its half-baked form. CD Projekt Red believes that recent improvements might end the delisting but “the final call” still stands with Sony.

For what it is worth, Cyberpunk 2077 is actually not that bad. The mountain of negativity surrounding the game though, and for good reason, has however done enough damage. Based on a recently given roadmap for 2021, the developer will be releasing multiple expansion packs for free to give players new content.

That will be alongside more patches and updates, as well as the release of the anticipated next-generation update before the year concludes. Cyberpunk 2077, even with its faults, looks absolutely stunning. Those next-generation visual enhancements will definitely add new experiences to Night City.