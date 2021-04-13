Law Firm Wants To Buy Drifting Xbox Controllers To Help With Lawsuit

Remember the class action lawsuits from last year against Microsoft over its reported drifting Xbox controllers? That legal battle now requires a bit of help from the players themselves.

Taking to Reddit earlier today, a user confirmed that national law firm Chimicles Schwartz Kriner & Donaldson-Smith LLP has been sending out emails in an attempt to purchase drifting Xbox controllers.

The lawyers involved are apparently building up more evidence to strengthen their case and having actual drifting Xbox controllers will help in that regard. That being said, Chimicles Schwartz Kriner & Donaldson-Smith LLP wants to know beforehand if players are willing to sell their faulty Xbox controllers and if so, at what price? The law firm also wants to know beforehand the severity of the drifting issue and presumably, the worst of the worst will be preferred.

Chimicles Schwartz Kriner & Donaldson-Smith LLP has been gunning after drifting Xbox controllers for a year now. The shared email notes that the case has moved to arbitration which means settling the matter without going to court.

The same law firm though has also been pursuing Nintendo for its drifting Joy-Con controllers as well as Sony Interactive Entertainment for “being aware of the drift defect through online consumer complaints…and through its own pre-release testing” but still selling DualSense as a “defective controller” to the public.

Complaints about drifting Xbox controllers have surfaced as far back as 2014 with Xbox One. Based on a lawsuit from last year, Microsoft has been fully aware about the persistent issue all these years but still refuses “to disclose the defect and routinely refuses to repair the controllers without charge when the defect manifests.”

To note, both the Xbox One and the new Xbox Elite controllers can reportedly suffer from drifting issues where the controllers register movements on their own without player inputs.