Mods are great perks in Outriders that players get to enjoy with looted gear. Mods can undoubtedly boost up your performance in the game. Our Outriders Best Trickster Mods guide will cover all the mods included in the Trickster class.

Mods are passive skills in the game, helping players craft and customize weapons and armor in the game. The mods are divided into a total of three tiers. You can disassemble an item associated with a specific mod to unlock it.

Moreover, the type of item you disassemble can determine the quality of your mod as well. Remember that the gear with Legendary rarity has specified mods that can only be found with those items.

General Mods

There are a total of six different classes of mods. These mods include general ones for Armor and Weapons that can be used by anyone as well as class-specific mods for Devastator, Pyromancer, Technomancer, and Trickster Mods. Armor mods are usually found on armor items and can be used by any class. Weapon mods are mostly found on weapons.

Trickster Mods

All the mods included in the Trickster class in Outriders are all mentioned below and then we mention some of the best ones!

Tier 1 mods

The below-mentioned mods are included in the tier one category of Trickster mods.

Weaklings

This mod activates the cyclone slice skill, which inflicts weakness on the enemies that get hit by this skill.

Weakening Zone

This mod enables the slow trap skill, which afflicts weakness on enemies inside the sphere.

Weakening The Prey

This mod enables the “hunt the prey” skill to interrupt and inflict damage on the enemies that you teleport behind.

Ultimate Big Range

This mod enables the slow trap skill, which adds 2 meters into the sphere range around you.

Twisted Fate

This mod activates the twisted rounds skill, which can help you gain a 30% critical damage bonus when the skill is activated.

Time-Space Protection

Enables the Borrowed Time skill, which helps you gain X Armor along with a 30% resistance bonus.

Time Crack

This mod enables the Time Rift skill, which helps you decrease your enemies’ armor and resistance by 25% for 5 seconds.

Time Blast

This mod enables the Hunt the Prey skill to apply slow in a five-meter radius around the enemy you teleport behind.

Thunder Dome

This mod activates the Slow Trap skill, which provides you with a 100% shield when the skill ends.

Strong Twist

This mod activates the Twisted Rounds skill, which provides with 15% increase in the weapon’s Firepower.

Strong Slice

This mod increases the Temporal Blade’s damage by X.

Speed Up

This mode enables the Cyclone Slice skill that allows faster movement by 25% when skill is active.

Speed Boost

This mode enables the Slow Trap skill allows 2% speed bonus for allies inside the sphere.

Slasher

This mod activates the Temporal Blade skill one more time before the cooldown is triggered.

Shield Evoker

This mode activates Cyclone Slice that allows you to kill enemies by granting 5% shield.

Sharpening

This mod increases the Venator’s Knife damage by X.

Radiation Jump

This mod activates the Hunt the Prey skills, which inflicts vulnerable to the enemy you’ve have teleported around.

Healing Slice

This mode activates the Cyclone Slice skill that gives you 47 health with each kill.

No escape

This mod enables the Venator’s Knife skill which increases the effective range between the target by 25%.

Grand Bastion

This mod enables the Cyclone Slice skill that helps you reduce the damage of the incoming weapon and Anomaly by 35%.

Eager Edges

This mod enables the Venator’s Knife skill. During the ricochet path, it adds two more bounces.

Duration

This mod activates the Cyclone Slice skill, which increases five seconds to the duration.

Double Time

This mod enables the Time Rift skill that suspends the enemies into the air for two seconds longer.

Double Stop

This mod enables the Temporal Blade skill that by 100% Increases the time of the inflicted paralysis.

Delivery on Time

This mod enables the Slow Trap kill that refills ammo for the weapon in use for all allies in range.

Dance of Death

This mod activates the Hunt the Prey skill that decreases the cooldown.

Damage Mitigation

This mod activates the Slow Trap skill that helps in receiving 20% less damage for allies in the radius.

Cut Loose

This mod enables the temporal Blade skill, which helps reduce cooldown by 20%.

Blue Blood

This mod activates the Twisted Round skills that helps to receive 10% Weapon Leech while the skill is active.

Big Range

This mod activates the Slow Trap skill that by one meter increases the sphere’s range.

Backstabber

This mod activates the Hunt the Prey skill, which inflicts X damage on the enemy you have teleported behind.

Armor of Eons

This mod activates the Borrowed Time skill which for 10 seconds increases your Armor by 100%.

Apply Shield

This mod enables the Temporal Blade skill that grants 5%of shield while killing enemies.

Anomaly Cut

This mod enables the Venator’s Knife skill that gives X Anomaly damage when shots on enemies are marked by knife.

Anomalic Caliber

This mod enables Twisted Rounds skills that give a 30% Resistance Piercing bonus when active.

Additional Mag

This mod enables Twisted Rounds skill. Two magazines are effective by skill before triggering the cooldown.

Tier 2 mods

The below-mentioned mods are included in the tier two category of Trickster mods.

Pain Transfer

This mod enables Time Rift skill to transfer the damage of one affected enemy to another affected enemy.

Tier 3 mods

The below-mentioned mods are included in the tier three category of Trickster mods.

Death Shell

This mod enables Borrowed Time skill that decreases the damage of incoming Weapon and Anomaly for ten seconds by 10%. As the skill ends, the buff removes, and the stack is increased by 4 times.

Shield of the Fallen

This mod enables Twisted Rounds skills, which adds 15% of your maximum health as Shield when you kill an enemy.

Aggressive Teleportation

This mod lets Borrowed Time skill inflict damage to the enemies within 8 meters by an explosion created through reverting time.

Ammo Bargain

This mod enables Twisted Rounds skill that helps you refill 20% of ammo in your magazine every time you kill through a shot.

The Best Trickster Mods



Here is a list of five of the best and must have Trickster mods in Outriders.

Additional Mag

This mod makes twisted rounds last for an extra round. The primary reason why this mod is rated amongst the best Trickster mods is that it supports twisted rounds. This mod will allow Reaver to hit with maximum impact. Additional mag significantly increases the duration of this ability.

Cut Loose

Cut Loose mod is also one of the best ones in the Trickster mods category because it decreases the cooldown on the build’s damage skill. Unlike other mods that provide short cooldowns, Cut Loose is undoubtedly the best option.

Dance of Death

This trickster mod is a tier 1 armor mod that alters your armor and defense’s overall stats. With its fantastic defense and buffs, you can utilize some powerful skills to your advantage. This mod also reduces the hunt of prey cooldown.

Duration

With this mod one can activate the cyclone cycle skill and increase the duration by five seconds. Cyclone cycle skill creates a whirlwind of Anomaly blades that deal with a great amount of damage and interrupt the enemy nearby. This skill explains why Duration is such a helpful trickster mod.

Slasher

Slasher can utilize the Temporal Blade skill to make multiple casts and allow faster cooldown. A strong slash can inflict a great deal of damage, making it a powerful and valuable mod to have.