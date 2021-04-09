The Last Of Us Remake In The Works For PS5

Sony Interactive Entertainment has reportedly given developer Naughty Dog a green light to remake The Last of Us, the first one, for PlayStation 5.

According to a report by Bloomberg earlier today, The Last of Us Remake was initially in development at the San Diego-based Visual and Arts Service Group of PlayStation. This was before Sony tasked Naughty Dog to take the lead after the developer was done with The Last of Us Part 2 last year.

The PlayStation Visual Arts Service Group has been supporting first-party Sony studios for more than a decade now. Some of the projects which the group has worked on include Spider-Man as well as the Uncharted franchise.

More recently though, the group decided to expand out of its supportive title and pitched Sony a completely remake of the original Uncharted game. Sony however denied the request because the project was deemed too expensive. Focus was hence diverted to The Last of Us Remake which would require less design changes owing to its recent release.

The Last of Us was released back in 2013 for PlayStation 3 before being remastered in 2014 for PlayStation 4. The storied post-apocalyptic action-adventure game ended up being one of the best-selling PlayStation 3 games, while its remastered version became one of the best-selling PlayStation 4 games. By the end of 2019, the game had reportedly sold more than 20 million copies across all supported consoles.

That kind of a reception already had fans wondering if Sony would consider the potential in a The Last of Us Remake. Its sequel, The Last of Us Part 2, has already been hailed for its storytelling and visual design. It only reasons that fans of the franchise get to enjoy the original as well but in crisp, modern-day graphics as well as with next-generation performance metrics.