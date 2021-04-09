Path Of Exile 2 Shows Off Glorious “Next-Generation Combat,” Will Skip 2021 Release

The good news is that Path of Exile 2 looks absolutely stunning. The bad news being that players will have to wait a while before jumping in themselves.

Earlier today, developer Grinding Gear Games livestreamed nearly half an hour of new gameplay footage which takes place in the harsh Vastiri Desert from the second act of the game. Grinding Gear Games previously showcased the dark forests of the Island of Ogham from the first act and as evident, Path of Exile 2 will be a mighty evolution of the original game, particularly in terms of visual fidelity.

Besides showing off two new weapon classes—spears and crossbows—to tease “next-generation action combat,” the new gameplay footage also gives a look at the Adura Caravan, a mobile base of operations which players will be visiting between missions to access vendors and the like.

That being said, the biggest thing to take away from the footage is how detailed the environments are of Path of Exile 2 when compared to the original game. The impressive visuals work in tandem with improved animations, new special effects to taint the battlegrounds, and much more.

Unfortunately, development of Path of Exile 2 has not been on schedule due to challenges brought upon by the pandemic. COVID-19 continues to play its part and as such, Grinding Gear Games has stated that players should not expect a release in 2021. Work on the main single-player campaign, for example, has not even reached the halfway point. The developer though has assured that production has picked up speed but not enough to warrant a release before the end of the year.

Hence, Grinding Gear Games is still not ready to announce a release window but players can peg their hopes in experiencing Path of Exile 2 in the first half of 2022.

The news however should not be surprising. Grinding Gear Games co-founder Chris Wilson had already stated earlier in the year that Path of Exile 2 will likely be searching for a launch window somewhere in 2022.