Blimp in Oddworld Soulstorm is one of the most common modes of transportation. There are several secret area locations in this ship-like structure that will help you achieve platinum badges. Our Oddworld Soulstorm Blimp Secret Area Locations guide will help you locate these secret area locations.

Oddworld Soulstorm Blimp Secret Area Locations

If you wish to achieve the platinum trophy in Oddworld Soulstorm, then you must complete all the tasks. Two of the tasks that you’ll find at every level include finding royal jellies and secret areas. Both of them are connected and can be handled at once.

How to access all of the royal jellies in the Blimp

Royal jellies and secret areas are intertwined and can be worked together. You’ll quickly find all the royal jellies once you’re able to find the remote areas. You’ll discover more and more secret locations as the game progresses.

Secret Area 1

Since you have to act quickly in this level due to the timer, it makes it the most challenging level of the game. As the level starts, the timer starts ticking, and you have to make it to this area while avoiding the many bombs that come your way. After carefully dodging all the obstacles, you will eventually make it to the first secret area on time.

Secret Area 2

After the first secret area, you’ll immediately find ladders in front of you surrounded by gunmen. Use the ladders to progress to the next area; however, before you leave, turn around and go to the top’s very last ladder. Here you’ll find the second secret area. After you unlock both areas, you’re all set to acquire your platinum badges for the Blimp.