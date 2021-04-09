In this Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Week 4 Challenges guide, we will tell you what Week 4 Challenges are, what rewards you will get for completing those challenges, and how you can complete those challenges in the least amount of time.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Week 4 Challenges

Week 4 Challenges of Fortnite Season 6 focuses on dealing damage with Primal Weapons and setting structures on fire.

Week 4 Challenges

The epic quests in Week 4 are worth 24,000 XP each, while the Legendary quest is worth 35,000 XP for the first stage and 24,500 XP for the remaining four stages.

In Legendary Quest, you have to deal damage (2500) with Primal Weapons for 35000 XP and 5000, 7500, 10000, 12500 damage for 24500 XP each.

You have to complete these challenges within a week, as the legendary quest will disappear after a week.

Fortnite Season 6 Week 4 Challenges are as follows:

Set Structures on Fire (10).

Search chests (7)

Eliminate opponents with weapons of Rare rarity or higher (3)

Shockwave wildlife using a shockwave grenade or bow (1)

Tame animals in different matches (3)

Deal explosive damage to opponents (1000)

Revive a teammate (1)

Legendary quest: Deal damage with Primal weapons

These challenges are quite simple and basic, like setting structures on fire. Some elimination quests involve you using Rare or hiring weapons, so you’ll either get lucky with drops or upgrade your weapons.

Taming animals was already a challenge in Week 2, and the Primal Weapons can be crafted or looted.

Location of the Recycler

Recycler is the latest addition in Fortnite that you can find in floor loot or chests. The Recycler spawns in three rarities: Rare, Epic, and Legendary.

The Recycler is a unique weapon because it does not require any regular ammunition to operate. Instead, you suck up structures to use as ammunition.

The Recycler functions similarly to a Grenade Launcher but without the splash damage.

The maximum magazine capacity is three, but there is an almost infinite supply of ammunition all around you at all times.

The Recycler’s damage varies with its rarity. Rare has 75 damage, Epic has 79 damage, and Legendary has 83 damage.

Taming Animals

The whole map is spawned by animals, but the middle and the north of the island are more concentrated. It is very similar to taming Wolves, Boars, and Raptors but taming a chicken is different.

You must locate the Raptors, Wolves, and Boars and then feed one to move it to your side. They all spawn in different numbers.

Boars spawn individually, while Raptors spawn in groups of two, and Wolves spawn in packs.

You may be able to tame one of them, but its companions may also try to kill you.

Get any fruit for a boar or a pig or food for a wolf or raptor. Then toss the food into the grass.

After that, allow the Wolf/Boar to consume. To finish the taming operation, walk up to the animal and interact with it.