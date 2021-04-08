Outriders Wreckage Zone Journal Locations Guide

If you’re looking to find all the journals located in the Wreckage Zone, we’ve got you covered with this guide where we’ll be listing down the exact location of all 6 journals that you can find in the Wreckage Zone area in Outriders.

Outriders Wreckage Zone Journal Locations

There are a total of 6 journals to be found in the Wreckage Zone. Below, we’ve listed the exact location of every single one of these journals.

Journal Location #1

The first journal is located at the Camp. Go into the tunnel and turn right. You’ll find the journal at the end of this path.

Journal Location #2

The second journal is located at the Crevice. Go into the tunnel that’s by the loot chest and follow the path to the right. When you reach the point where you can see the sunlight coming from above, look to the left to find this journal.

Journal Location #3

The third journal is located at the Polluted Outpost. Go up the first set of stairs that are outside the main building and then go up the next set of stairs to the right.

Go through the room in front of you and go down the path to the right to find this journal.

Journal Location #4

The fourth journal is located at the Factory Entrance. You’ll find the journal to the close right of the entrance.

Journal Location #5

The fifth journal is located at the Scavenged Factory. Enter the factory through the back entrance and follow the cables lying on the floor to the left. They will lead you to a room where you’ll find this journal.

Journal Location #6

The sixth journal is located at the Irradiated Shore. Go up the fiery hill and take a right after going up the small wooden bridge to find the last journal.