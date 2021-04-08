Outriders Wreckage Zone Chest Locations Guide

In this Outriders Wreckage Zone Loot Chest Locations guide, we will discuss the location of all the loot chests in the Wreckage Zone in Outriders.

Outriders Wreckage Zone Loot Chest Locations

There are a total of thirteen chests in the Wreckage Zone area of Outriders, and we will cover all of them. Let’s get started!

Wreckage Zone Loot Chest #1

This chest is present in the area known as Crevice. This area is north of Clear Water Springs. You can see the chest on the left side when you go into the Crevice.

Wreckage Zone Loot Chest #2

The second chest is also present in the same location. You will need to go deeper into the Crevice. Take the path on the right and keep going.

You will see a pair of wires laid down running along the path. Just when there is a metal door on your left, the chest will appear a little after.

Wreckage Zone Loot Chest #3

This chest is present in the Derelict Mine. You will find this chest during the quest A Heart of Gold. From the location shown on the map, go straight ahead towards the blinking light.

There will be a staircase leading to a platform on the right. Just past it is a closed place with a chest in the end.

Wreckage Zone Loot Chest #4

This chest is present in the Infested Ore-yard. You will find it just near the opening of a manmade cave. It is present on the right of the main building of the yard.

Wreckage Zone Loot Chest #5

Go to the secluded homestead for this chest. For this chest, go down from the location shown in the map and inside the metal trailer repurposed as a shed. The chest is present in there.

Wreckage Zone Loot Chest #6

For this chest, go outside of the location of the previous chest, and you will see a red metal gate on the right, turn left from there, and you will see a big wooden gate. The chest is just by that gate.

Wreckage Zone Loot Chest #7

This chest is present in the Polluted Outpost. Go straight to the location where you have to find the key while doing the quest Mentor. The key is needed for the finding Seth Objective.

Go up the stairs from there and go inside the door on the left. The will be a chest right in front of you.

Wreckage Zone Loot Chest #8

For this chest, go back and to the path leading downwards. Follow this path, and you will find the chest.

Wreckage Zone Loot Chest #9

Now backtrack to where you found chest number 7. Go through the doorway right in front of it and then come out of the other doorway right in front.

Turn right after that and then left. You will find the chest lying on this path.

Wreckage Zone Loot Chest #10

For this chest, go to the scavenged factory. You will have to go to the area from where you can see the highest broken structure here with the yellow paint on the protruded portion of the structure.

Behind you is a small broken concrete structure, and the chest is on the right, in a very small room.

Wreckage Zone Loot Chest #11

From the last chest, go to the place where the lever for opening the gate is. The chest is on the left of the lever.

Wreckage Zone Loot Chest #12

You will find this chest in the Ruined Dock. From the location shown on the map. Go outside, and the chest will be on your right.

Wreckage Zone Loot Chest #13

For this chest, run back to the marker where you have to clear the rocks. There will be a small opening on the right, and on this slope, there will chest number 13.

Wreckage Zone Loot Chest #14

From the last chest, run towards the marker again. You will come across a place with a bit of fire and a broken wooden bridge.

Next to the broken bridge, there is a small cave on the right. Inside this cave is chest number fourteen.

Wreckage Zone Loot Chest #15

This chest is present in the Bloodsoaked Fort. This chest is present in the wooden structure on the left. You can’t miss it.

Wreckage Zone Loot Chest #16

Now run out and go into the Trench Town through its gates. Go straight, keeping to the right side, and you will see some wooden slopes on the right.

Climb the slopes, and you will find the second last chest.

Wreckage Zone Loot Chest #17

Go down the wooded slopes to the other side in the trenches. You will find the final chest in these trenches on the left.