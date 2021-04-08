Outriders Best Gear Mods Guide

In Outriders, mods enhance both armor and weapons by providing passive skills, buffs, and ability changes when attached to your gear. In this guide, we will tell you everything that you need to know about the best Weapon and Armor Mods to have attached to your loadout in Outriders!

Outriders Best Mods

Mods in Outriders are divided into tiers (1-3), and all the classes can utilize the benefits they provide; however, there are some restrictions involved. Weapon mods of all tiers can be used regardless of the class you’re using. Tier 1 armor mods, though, are specific for classes and cannot be used by every class.

Tier 2 Armor mods, like weapon mods, don’t have a restriction and can be used by any class. The mods in Tier 3 are a mixed bag and have both class-specific mods and unrestricted ones.

Let’s take a look at all the armor and weapon mods currently in the game and then some of the best ones!

Armor Mods

Tier 1

Stare Into the Barrel

Grants a moderate Firepower increase for each enemy in Close Range.

Tier 2

Ash Cleaner

Critical Shots apply an extra X damage to enemies afflicted with Ash.

Ashen Boost

Boosts your damage against enemies afflicted with Ash by 20%.

Aura of Force

Killing enemies with critical shots grants X Anomaly Power to you and your allies for 10 seconds.

Blazing Aegis

Killing enemies afflicted with Burn increases your Armor by X for 8 seconds. Stacks up to 3 times

Bloody Boost

Boosts your damage against enemies afflicted with Bleed by 15%.

Blood Potion

Critical shots towards enemies in Close Range afflicted with Bleed increases your Health Regeneration by X for 5 seconds.

Critstack

Critical shots build up a 5-second stacking effect that grants you X Anomaly Power and Y Firepower bonuses. Stacks up to 5 times.

Diffuse

Sprinting increases your Armor by X and Resistance by 50%.

Freezing Boost

Boosts your damage against enemies afflicted with Freeze by 15%.

Move Groove

Moving increases your Anomaly Power by X and Firepower by Y.

Perseverance Fists

Whenever your health drops below 30%, increase your Melee damage by 300%.

Personal Space

It grants you a 25% bonus to close-range weapon damage.

Phantom Dash

During combat, your default roll is replaced with Phantom Dash, which enables you to quickly pass through enemies.

Plate Dodge

Rolling increases your Armor by X for 5 seconds.

Plate Piercer

Increases your Critical Damage by X%, the bonus is equal to 50% of your Armor Piercing.

Power From The Ashes

Killing shots on enemies afflicted with Ash increase your Anomaly Power by X for 20 seconds. Stacks up to 4 times.

Rejuvenation

Receive X Firepower, Y Anomaly Power and Z Armor bonus for 8 seconds whenever your health is replenished. Cooldown of 10 seconds.

Reload Shield

When a Shield is active, reloading grants you X points of Shield. 5 second cooldown.

Savor The Feeble

Increases the duration of Weakness by 50% when it is inflicted on enemies.

Seismic Impulse

A seismic impulse is generated every 6 seconds, dealing X damage to enemies within a 5 meter radius around you.

Shield Blast

A complete Shield depletion triggers a powerful energy blast, dealing X damage to enemies within a 5 meter radius.

Shield Zap

When your Shield is active, it spawns an electric shock around you dealing damage to a random enemy within a 5-meter radius. Ricochets to another target on a successful hit. Cooldown of 3 seconds.

Sidearms Specialist

Increases damage dealt with Sidearm weapons by 10%.

Stand Tall

Receive X Anomaly Power and X Firepower when out of cover for more than 5 seconds.

Trample The Weak

Deal 10% more damage against enemies afflicted by Weakness.

Twice as Hot

Whenever a skill is used, inflict extra X damage to all enemies afflicted with Burn.

Ultimate Paragon

Increases your Armor by X for each ally in Close Range.

Untamed Power

Using skills deals X damage to enemies within a 5 meter radius around you, the damage is equal to 30% of your Anomaly Power.

Vein Ripper

Critical shots inflict Bleed on enemies.

What Goes Around

Incoming bullets have a 20% chance of being deflected towards an enemy dealing X damage.

Anomaly Echo

Grants X firepower and Y anomaly power bonus on skill activation for Z seconds.

Brawl

Boosts your Melee skill damage by 100%.

Captain Hunter

Increases your damage against Elites by 20%.

Head of the Ward

Reviving an ally also fully restores their health.

Introvert

Increases the range at which enemies are considered to be in Close Range by X meters.

Life of the Party

Incoming damage is reduced by 5% for each enemy in Close Range. Stacks up to 8 times.

Martial Arts

Reduces the cooldown of your melee skill by 50%.

Not Impressed

Reduces the damage taken from Elites by 20%.

Power Assimilation

Boosts your Anomaly Power by X for each Elite present on the battlefield.

Sharp Eye

Killing enemies while aiming down sights grants you X Firepower for 20 seconds. Stacks up to 3 times.

Weapon

Tier 1

Anomaly Surge

Critical shots spawn an Anomaly energy blast that deals X damage in 1.5 meter radius.

Ashen Bullets

Successful shots inflict Ash on enemies. Cooldown of 8 seconds.

Bleeding Bullets

Shots inflict Bleed on an enemy. Cooldown of 8 seconds.

Burning Bullets

Successful shots may inflict Burn on enemies. Cooldown 8 seconds.

Clip Combustion

Reloading weapon creates a shockwave, dealing X damage to enemies within a 5 meter radius.

Clip of Amalthea

There is a 20% chance that a critical shot will not consume ammo.

Critical Point

Increases the chance of scoring a critical shot by 15%.

Embalmer’s Rage

For 5 seconds after a killing shot, all following shots will be critical shots.

Essence Thief

Shots regenerate your health.

Fireworks

Shots create an explosion that deals X damage to enemies within a 6 meter radius. Cooldown of 3 seconds.

First Things First

The first shot after every reload hits with Armor Piercing increased by 30%.

Freezing Bullets

Shots inflict Freezing on an enemy. Cooldown of 8 seconds.

Fusion Blast

Shots created a fusion blast, dealing X damage within a 5 meter radius.

Hot Blood

Shots pass through enemies whose health is below 50%, ricocheting to 3 enemies within a 5 meter radius and inflicting Burn.

Killer Medic

Killing shots replenish 35 points of health to allies within a 5 meter radius of the target.

Life Stock

Reloading restores 72 points of health for each enemy killed since your last reload without changing your weapon.

Proliferation

Shots on enemies afflicted by a status condition inflict that status to the nearest enemy.

Ricochet

Shots ricochet to another enemy within a 5 meter radius of the initial target.

Ruler Of Leeches

Killing shots increase Weapon Leech by 20% for 20 seconds.

Shield Maiden

Shots add a small amount of shield.

Soul Devourer

Killing shots regenerate some of your health.

Stiffening

Shots inflict Slow on an enemy. Cooldown of 8 seconds.

Toxic Bullets

Successful shots inflict Toxic on enemies.

Vampire

Killing shots grant 15% Skill Leech boost for 20 seconds.

Vulnerability Bullets

Shots inflict Vulnerable on enemies. Cooldown of 8 seconds.

Weakening Bullets

Shots inflict Weakness on enemies. Cooldown of 8 seconds.

Tier 2

Anomaly Enhancement

Receive a passive Firepower boost equal to 30% of your Anomaly Power.

Bomb’s Ahead

Killing shots turn enemies into an Anomaly bomb, dealing damage. Cooldown of 3 seconds.

Bone Shrapnel

Killing shots detonate the enemy’s bones and turn them into shrapnel that deals X damage and inflicts Bleed on enemies within a 5 meter radius. Cooldown of 1 second.

Brain-eater

Critical shots do not consume ammo.

Claymore

Shots damage an enemy with an Anomaly blade, dealing X damage. 4 second cooldown.

Clip Roller

When your magazine has 50% or less ammo left, you can roll to quickly reload all your equipped weapons.

Crematorium

Killing shots create an explosion that inflicts Ash on enemies within a 7 meter radius.

Damage Link

Shots link up to X enemies, sharing 30% of their Weapon Damage dealt and X% of their Anomaly Damage dealt. Cooldown of 4 seconds.

Death Chains

Successful shots entangle an enemy with chains dealing X damage over 3 seconds. Cooldown of 2 seconds.

Gale of Protection

Killing shots grant you a bullet-stopping gale for 5 seconds.

Gravedigger’s Frenzy

Critical Shots increase your Critical Damage by 50% for 5 seconds. Cooldown of 10 seconds.

Icebreaker

Killing shots against frozen enemies make them explode, dealing X damage.

Improved Ashen Bullets

Shots inflict Ash on enemies. Cooldown of 4 seconds.

Improved Bleeding Bullets

Successful shots inflict Bleed on enemies. Cooldown of 4 seconds.

Improved Burning Bullets

Successful shots inflict Burn on enemies. Cooldown of 4 seconds.

Improved Freezing Bullets

Successful shots inflict Freeze on enemies. Cooldown of 4 seconds.

Improved Stiffening

Shots inflict Slow on enemies. Cooldown of 4 seconds.

Improved Toxic Bullets

Successful shots inflict Toxic on enemies. Cooldown of 4 seconds.

Improved Vulnerability Bullets

Shots inflict Vulnerable on enemies. Cooldown of 4 seconds.

Improved Weakening Bullets

Shots inflict Weakness on enemies. Cooldown of 4 seconds.

Mark of the Stake

Reloading weapon inflicts Burn on enemies previously wounded by this weapon without changing it. 1 second cooldown

Minefield (Mod)

Killing shots spawn explosives around your target, each deals X damage in a 5 meter radius. 1 second cooldown.

Perpetuum Mobile

You instantly replenish your mag if you kill an enemy with 30% or less ammo remaining in your mag.

Resistance Breaker

Shots decrease your target’s Resistance by 35% for 6 seconds. 1 second cooldown.

Snowsquall

Reloading weapon inflicts Freeze on enemies previously wounded by this weapon without changing it. 1 second cooldown.

Storm Whip

Shots bring down lightning on an enemy dealing X damage. Cooldown of 2 seconds.

Striga

30% of critical damage is returned to you as health.

The Cycle

Increase your weapon Damage by X%. The bonus is proportional to your Health Regeneration.

Vortex Chamber

Reloading a weapon inflicts Slow on enemies previously wounded by this weapon without changing it.

Tier 3

Anomaly Mutation

Shots on enemies afflicted by any status condition multiplicates and mutates it into a different one. Cooldown of 1 second.

Body Snatcher (Mod)

Killing shots teleport another enemy to the place where the previous one died. Works within a 25 meter radius of the target.

Fortress

Receive up to 43% damage bonus based on your armor.

Golem Rising

A Killing shot will grant you a protective Golem effect for 3 seconds.

Killing Spree

Killing shots increase damage by 30% for this weapon for 30 seconds. Bonus deteriorates with time and stacks up to 5 kills.

Judgement Enforcer

Shots mark enemies. When reloading, deal 5 times your weapon’s damage to every marked enemy. Marks are removed when you change weapons.

Moaning Winds

Reloading creates a strong blast around you, dealing X damage to enemies in range of 8 meters. Cooldown of 2 seconds.

Ravenous Locust

Shots create a swarm of locusts, dealing X damage over 15 seconds and inflicting Weakness to enemies remaining within a 6 meter radius of the target. It has a cooldown of 2 seconds.

Sandstorm

Shots conjure a sandstorm dealing damage over time.

Scrap Grenade

The First shot after a reload becomes an Anomaly projectile, dealing damage in a 5-meter radius. Cooldown 1 second.

Singularity

Killing shots create an Anomaly singularity. When destroyed, the singularity explodes, dealing damage to enemies within a 6.5 meter radius.

Ultimate Anomaly Surge

Critical shots spawn an Anomaly energy blast that deals X damage in a 2 meter radius. Cooldown 1s.

Ultimate Bleeding Bullets

Shots inflict Bleed on enemies.

Ultimate Damage Link

Shots link up to 3 enemies, sharing 30% of their Weapon Damage dealt and 10% of their Anomaly Damage dealt.

Ultimate Freezing Bullets

Shots inflict Freeze on enemies.

Ultimate Storm Whip

Shots bring down lightning on an enemy dealing X damage.

Ultimate Toxic Bullets

Successful shots inflict Toxic on enemies.

Weakness Trap

Shots cause explosions, dealing X damage and inflicting Weakness on enemies within a 5 meter radius of the target. It has a Cooldown of 3 seconds.

Weightlessness

Shots inflict Time Rift on enemies. Time Rift raises the enemy into the air for 5 seconds.

Winter Blast

Critical shots create an icy blast that inflicts Freeze on enemies within a 4 meter radius.

Wrath of Moloch

Critical hits cause an explosion, dealing X damage and inflicting Burn on enemies within a 5-meter radius. Cooldown of 3 seconds.