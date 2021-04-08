Outriders Best Gear Mods Guide

In Outriders, mods enhance both armor and weapons by providing passive skills, buffs, and ability changes when attached to your gear. In this guide, we will tell you everything that you need to know about the best Weapon and Armor Mods to have attached to your loadout in Outriders!
Outriders Best Mods
Mods in Outriders are divided into tiers (1-3), and all the classes can utilize the benefits they provide; however, there are some restrictions involved. Weapon mods of all tiers can be used regardless of the class you’re using. Tier 1 armor mods, though, are specific for classes and cannot be used by every class.
Tier 2 Armor mods, like weapon mods, don’t have a restriction and can be used by any class. The mods in Tier 3 are a mixed bag and have both class-specific mods and unrestricted ones.
Let’s take a look at all the armor and weapon mods currently in the game and then some of the best ones!
Armor Mods
Tier 1
Stare Into the Barrel
Grants a moderate Firepower increase for each enemy in Close Range.
Tier 2
Ash Cleaner
Critical Shots apply an extra X damage to enemies afflicted with Ash.
Ashen Boost
Boosts your damage against enemies afflicted with Ash by 20%.
Aura of Force
Killing enemies with critical shots grants X Anomaly Power to you and your allies for 10 seconds.
Blazing Aegis
Killing enemies afflicted with Burn increases your Armor by X for 8 seconds. Stacks up to 3 times
Bloody Boost
Boosts your damage against enemies afflicted with Bleed by 15%.
Blood Potion
Critical shots towards enemies in Close Range afflicted with Bleed increases your Health Regeneration by X for 5 seconds.
Critstack
Critical shots build up a 5-second stacking effect that grants you X Anomaly Power and Y Firepower bonuses. Stacks up to 5 times.
Diffuse
Sprinting increases your Armor by X and Resistance by 50%.
Freezing Boost
Boosts your damage against enemies afflicted with Freeze by 15%.
Move Groove
Moving increases your Anomaly Power by X and Firepower by Y.
Perseverance Fists
Whenever your health drops below 30%, increase your Melee damage by 300%.
Personal Space
It grants you a 25% bonus to close-range weapon damage.
Phantom Dash
During combat, your default roll is replaced with Phantom Dash, which enables you to quickly pass through enemies.
Plate Dodge
Rolling increases your Armor by X for 5 seconds.
Plate Piercer
Increases your Critical Damage by X%, the bonus is equal to 50% of your Armor Piercing.
Power From The Ashes
Killing shots on enemies afflicted with Ash increase your Anomaly Power by X for 20 seconds. Stacks up to 4 times.
Rejuvenation
Receive X Firepower, Y Anomaly Power and Z Armor bonus for 8 seconds whenever your health is replenished. Cooldown of 10 seconds.
Reload Shield
When a Shield is active, reloading grants you X points of Shield. 5 second cooldown.
Savor The Feeble
Increases the duration of Weakness by 50% when it is inflicted on enemies.
Seismic Impulse
A seismic impulse is generated every 6 seconds, dealing X damage to enemies within a 5 meter radius around you.
Shield Blast
A complete Shield depletion triggers a powerful energy blast, dealing X damage to enemies within a 5 meter radius.
Shield Zap
When your Shield is active, it spawns an electric shock around you dealing damage to a random enemy within a 5-meter radius. Ricochets to another target on a successful hit. Cooldown of 3 seconds.
Sidearms Specialist
Increases damage dealt with Sidearm weapons by 10%.
Stand Tall
Receive X Anomaly Power and X Firepower when out of cover for more than 5 seconds.
Trample The Weak
Deal 10% more damage against enemies afflicted by Weakness.
Twice as Hot
Whenever a skill is used, inflict extra X damage to all enemies afflicted with Burn.
Ultimate Paragon
Increases your Armor by X for each ally in Close Range.
Untamed Power
Using skills deals X damage to enemies within a 5 meter radius around you, the damage is equal to 30% of your Anomaly Power.
Vein Ripper
Critical shots inflict Bleed on enemies.
What Goes Around
Incoming bullets have a 20% chance of being deflected towards an enemy dealing X damage.
Anomaly Echo
Grants X firepower and Y anomaly power bonus on skill activation for Z seconds.
Brawl
Boosts your Melee skill damage by 100%.
Captain Hunter
Increases your damage against Elites by 20%.
Head of the Ward
Reviving an ally also fully restores their health.
Introvert
Increases the range at which enemies are considered to be in Close Range by X meters.
Life of the Party
Incoming damage is reduced by 5% for each enemy in Close Range. Stacks up to 8 times.
Martial Arts
Reduces the cooldown of your melee skill by 50%.
Not Impressed
Reduces the damage taken from Elites by 20%.
Power Assimilation
Boosts your Anomaly Power by X for each Elite present on the battlefield.
Sharp Eye
Killing enemies while aiming down sights grants you X Firepower for 20 seconds. Stacks up to 3 times.
Weapon
Tier 1
Anomaly Surge
Critical shots spawn an Anomaly energy blast that deals X damage in 1.5 meter radius.
Ashen Bullets
Successful shots inflict Ash on enemies. Cooldown of 8 seconds.
Bleeding Bullets
Shots inflict Bleed on an enemy. Cooldown of 8 seconds.
Burning Bullets
Successful shots may inflict Burn on enemies. Cooldown 8 seconds.
Clip Combustion
Reloading weapon creates a shockwave, dealing X damage to enemies within a 5 meter radius.
Clip of Amalthea
There is a 20% chance that a critical shot will not consume ammo.
Critical Point
Increases the chance of scoring a critical shot by 15%.
Embalmer’s Rage
For 5 seconds after a killing shot, all following shots will be critical shots.
Essence Thief
Shots regenerate your health.
Fireworks
Shots create an explosion that deals X damage to enemies within a 6 meter radius. Cooldown of 3 seconds.
First Things First
The first shot after every reload hits with Armor Piercing increased by 30%.
Freezing Bullets
Shots inflict Freezing on an enemy. Cooldown of 8 seconds.
Fusion Blast
Shots created a fusion blast, dealing X damage within a 5 meter radius.
Hot Blood
Shots pass through enemies whose health is below 50%, ricocheting to 3 enemies within a 5 meter radius and inflicting Burn.
Killer Medic
Killing shots replenish 35 points of health to allies within a 5 meter radius of the target.
Life Stock
Reloading restores 72 points of health for each enemy killed since your last reload without changing your weapon.
Proliferation
Shots on enemies afflicted by a status condition inflict that status to the nearest enemy.
Ricochet
Shots ricochet to another enemy within a 5 meter radius of the initial target.
Ruler Of Leeches
Killing shots increase Weapon Leech by 20% for 20 seconds.
Shield Maiden
Shots add a small amount of shield.
Soul Devourer
Killing shots regenerate some of your health.
Stiffening
Shots inflict Slow on an enemy. Cooldown of 8 seconds.
Toxic Bullets
Successful shots inflict Toxic on enemies.
Vampire
Killing shots grant 15% Skill Leech boost for 20 seconds.
Vulnerability Bullets
Shots inflict Vulnerable on enemies. Cooldown of 8 seconds.
Weakening Bullets
Shots inflict Weakness on enemies. Cooldown of 8 seconds.
Tier 2
Anomaly Enhancement
Receive a passive Firepower boost equal to 30% of your Anomaly Power.
Bomb’s Ahead
Killing shots turn enemies into an Anomaly bomb, dealing damage. Cooldown of 3 seconds.
Bone Shrapnel
Killing shots detonate the enemy’s bones and turn them into shrapnel that deals X damage and inflicts Bleed on enemies within a 5 meter radius. Cooldown of 1 second.
Brain-eater
Critical shots do not consume ammo.
Claymore
Shots damage an enemy with an Anomaly blade, dealing X damage. 4 second cooldown.
Clip Roller
When your magazine has 50% or less ammo left, you can roll to quickly reload all your equipped weapons.
Crematorium
Killing shots create an explosion that inflicts Ash on enemies within a 7 meter radius.
Damage Link
Shots link up to X enemies, sharing 30% of their Weapon Damage dealt and X% of their Anomaly Damage dealt. Cooldown of 4 seconds.
Death Chains
Successful shots entangle an enemy with chains dealing X damage over 3 seconds. Cooldown of 2 seconds.
Gale of Protection
Killing shots grant you a bullet-stopping gale for 5 seconds.
Gravedigger’s Frenzy
Critical Shots increase your Critical Damage by 50% for 5 seconds. Cooldown of 10 seconds.
Icebreaker
Killing shots against frozen enemies make them explode, dealing X damage.
Improved Ashen Bullets
Shots inflict Ash on enemies. Cooldown of 4 seconds.
Improved Bleeding Bullets
Successful shots inflict Bleed on enemies. Cooldown of 4 seconds.
Improved Burning Bullets
Successful shots inflict Burn on enemies. Cooldown of 4 seconds.
Improved Freezing Bullets
Successful shots inflict Freeze on enemies. Cooldown of 4 seconds.
Improved Stiffening
Shots inflict Slow on enemies. Cooldown of 4 seconds.
Improved Toxic Bullets
Successful shots inflict Toxic on enemies. Cooldown of 4 seconds.
Improved Vulnerability Bullets
Shots inflict Vulnerable on enemies. Cooldown of 4 seconds.
Improved Weakening Bullets
Shots inflict Weakness on enemies. Cooldown of 4 seconds.
Mark of the Stake
Reloading weapon inflicts Burn on enemies previously wounded by this weapon without changing it. 1 second cooldown
Minefield (Mod)
Killing shots spawn explosives around your target, each deals X damage in a 5 meter radius. 1 second cooldown.
Perpetuum Mobile
You instantly replenish your mag if you kill an enemy with 30% or less ammo remaining in your mag.
Resistance Breaker
Shots decrease your target’s Resistance by 35% for 6 seconds. 1 second cooldown.
Snowsquall
Reloading weapon inflicts Freeze on enemies previously wounded by this weapon without changing it. 1 second cooldown.
Storm Whip
Shots bring down lightning on an enemy dealing X damage. Cooldown of 2 seconds.
Striga
30% of critical damage is returned to you as health.
The Cycle
Increase your weapon Damage by X%. The bonus is proportional to your Health Regeneration.
Vortex Chamber
Reloading a weapon inflicts Slow on enemies previously wounded by this weapon without changing it.
Tier 3
Anomaly Mutation
Shots on enemies afflicted by any status condition multiplicates and mutates it into a different one. Cooldown of 1 second.
Body Snatcher (Mod)
Killing shots teleport another enemy to the place where the previous one died. Works within a 25 meter radius of the target.
Fortress
Receive up to 43% damage bonus based on your armor.
Golem Rising
A Killing shot will grant you a protective Golem effect for 3 seconds.
Killing Spree
Killing shots increase damage by 30% for this weapon for 30 seconds. Bonus deteriorates with time and stacks up to 5 kills.
Judgement Enforcer
Shots mark enemies. When reloading, deal 5 times your weapon’s damage to every marked enemy. Marks are removed when you change weapons.
Moaning Winds
Reloading creates a strong blast around you, dealing X damage to enemies in range of 8 meters. Cooldown of 2 seconds.
Ravenous Locust
Shots create a swarm of locusts, dealing X damage over 15 seconds and inflicting Weakness to enemies remaining within a 6 meter radius of the target. It has a cooldown of 2 seconds.
Sandstorm
Shots conjure a sandstorm dealing damage over time.
Scrap Grenade
The First shot after a reload becomes an Anomaly projectile, dealing damage in a 5-meter radius. Cooldown 1 second.
Singularity
Killing shots create an Anomaly singularity. When destroyed, the singularity explodes, dealing damage to enemies within a 6.5 meter radius.
Ultimate Anomaly Surge
Critical shots spawn an Anomaly energy blast that deals X damage in a 2 meter radius. Cooldown 1s.
Ultimate Bleeding Bullets
Shots inflict Bleed on enemies.
Ultimate Damage Link
Shots link up to 3 enemies, sharing 30% of their Weapon Damage dealt and 10% of their Anomaly Damage dealt.
Ultimate Freezing Bullets
Shots inflict Freeze on enemies.
Ultimate Storm Whip
Shots bring down lightning on an enemy dealing X damage.
Ultimate Toxic Bullets
Successful shots inflict Toxic on enemies.
Weakness Trap
Shots cause explosions, dealing X damage and inflicting Weakness on enemies within a 5 meter radius of the target. It has a Cooldown of 3 seconds.
Weightlessness
Shots inflict Time Rift on enemies. Time Rift raises the enemy into the air for 5 seconds.
Winter Blast
Critical shots create an icy blast that inflicts Freeze on enemies within a 4 meter radius.
Wrath of Moloch
Critical hits cause an explosion, dealing X damage and inflicting Burn on enemies within a 5-meter radius. Cooldown of 3 seconds.