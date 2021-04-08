Deathloop Delayed For The Second Time For PS5

Deathloop, the time-bending action adventure, has been delayed yet again roughly a couple of months before release.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, developer Arkane Studios announced that production challenges brought upon by COVID-19 continue to play a role and as such, Deathloop needs to be delayed in order to “create a fun, stylish, and mind-bending player experience” while “ensuring the health and safety” of staffers.

Deathloop was announced back in 2019 as an “inverted Cluedo” murder puzzle which combines elements of both the Dishonored and Prey franchises. The game was supposed to release in late 2020 before being delayed into the second quarter of 2021 due to development schedules impacted by global lockdowns. The game was then scheduled to release on May 21, 2021 before being pushed back to September 14, 2021 earlier today for all supported platforms.

Arkane Studios has teased that more footage of the game will be shown in the days to come as well as more details about the game in general to keep everyone updated as development concludes.

Deathloop remains in development for PlayStation 5 and PC. The game will be releasing as a timed console exclusive for PS5 before landing on Xbox Series X (and Xbox Series S) after exactly a year.

Following the acquisition of parent company ZeniMax Media by Microsoft, Arkane Studios now technically is a first-party Xbox studio. However, Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, assured at the time that Microsoft will be respecting any publishing deals made before the acquisition and as such, the timed exclusivity of Deathloop on PlayStation 5 will go through.

Deathloop tasks players to assassinate eight targets on an island before midnight. Failing to do so rewinds back time and have players try again. The time loop is central to gameplay as it will allow players to obtain crucial information about their targets like their habits, fortifications, and patterns, and such.