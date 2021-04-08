Cyberpunk 2077 Panam Romance DLC May Be Coming Soon

A Reddit dataminer has said that a large amount of romance dialogue has just been added to Cyberpunk 2077 in the new update. This might be an indication of Cyberpunk 2077 Panam romance DLC coming soon, especially since the vast majority of the dialogue is from her. However, nothing is confirmed yet.

In said dialogue, Panam talks about her relationship with the player, Jackie, pirogies, and corpo culture. There are even some lines where she takes jabs at Judy, another possible romance option in the game, and even about sending photos to players.

Considering these lines have never been in the game before, it’s very likely that there’s some kind of update coming that will involve these lines, hence the speculation about a new DLC. Such a DLC would be the first one that Cyberpunk 2077 gets after its controversial launch late last year.

So far, CD Projekt RED hasn’t responded to the supposed leak, so we have to take any speculation of a Cyberpunk 2077 Panam romance DLC with a grain of salt. CD Projekt RED has never really gone the romance route option, the only time being in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt where Geralt could choose between Yennifer or Trish.

Whether any sort of romance option for Cyberpunk 2077 will be of a similar bend remains to be seen as well. CD Projekt RED has been working hard on attempting to fix up the game’s very buggy launch state, and while this dialogue may be brand-new, there’s no telling if any downloadable content is coming soon or still far away.

CD Projekt RED had even previously pushed back Cyberpunk 2077 DLC so that it could focus on revamping the game, though we’re passing through the end of the first third of the year, so who knows what their plans are now. We’ll have to keep an eye out for any news of a Cyberpunk 2077 Panam Romance DLC in the future, regardless of when it comes.