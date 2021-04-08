No, Call Of Duty: Warzone Is Not Getting New Helmet Armor

Call of Duty: Warzone has been said to be receiving a new armor system including equippable helmets but which is not entirely true.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, Call of Duty leaker Nanikos stated that data miners have uncovered a number of armor-related files in Warzone to reduce headshot damage. There are apparently three levels of the armor system. As such, wearing a helmet can reduce headshot damage by 15 to 30 percent depending on the level with the highest level reducing flash and concussion effects as well.

🚨Warzone Equipable Armor🚨 Seems like armor may be coming to warzone in the future. Lvl 1: Reduces Headshot Damage by 15%

Lvl 2: Reduces Headshot Damage by 30%

Lvl 3: Reduces Headshot Damage by 30%. Reduces flash and concussion effects Credit to @VanguardIntel for the find. pic.twitter.com/fOIv6FuHUu — Nanikos (@_Nanikos_) April 8, 2021

The claims though have already been debunked. Taking to Twitter soon afterwards, another Call of Duty leaker ModernWarzone pointed out that the armor files have been in Warzone since the day of release.

They have not been used and while they could have been at some point during development, developer Infinity Ward might have possibly decided against it. That however is not saying that wearable helmets will not be making an appearance if developer Raven Software deems necessary.

Dataminers are reporting that #Warzone may be receiving a new armor system and helmets that reduce headshot damage by 30%. We can go ahead and debunk this. These files have been present since before Warzone released, and turned out to be unused. Source: https://t.co/B1FG0d61me pic.twitter.com/8ImqwRTSJd — ModernWarzone ☢️ (@ModernWarzone) April 8, 2021

In the same vein, Call of Duty: Warzone also has files to suggest that players were once able to drag teammates to nearby “Ambulances” to revive them or send them to the gulag. The idea is similar to the Respawn Van of Fortnite but which was eventually scrapped because Ambulances never made it into the final version of the game.

Elsewhere, a new round of bans have been handed out today. Raven Software has confirmed at least 15,000 accounts to have been permanently banned for cheating.