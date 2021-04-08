No, Call Of Duty: Warzone Is Not Getting New Helmet Armor

By Saqib Mansoor

Call of Duty: Warzone has been said to be receiving a new armor system including equippable helmets but which is not entirely true.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, Call of Duty leaker Nanikos stated that data miners have uncovered a number of armor-related files in Warzone to reduce headshot damage. There are apparently three levels of the armor system. As such, wearing a helmet can reduce headshot damage by 15 to 30 percent depending on the level with the highest level reducing flash and concussion effects as well.

The claims though have already been debunked. Taking to Twitter soon afterwards, another Call of Duty leaker ModernWarzone pointed out that the armor files have been in Warzone since the day of release.

They have not been used and while they could have been at some point during development, developer Infinity Ward might have possibly decided against it. That however is not saying that wearable helmets will not be making an appearance if developer Raven Software deems necessary.

In the same vein, Call of Duty: Warzone also has files to suggest that players were once able to drag teammates to nearby “Ambulances” to revive them or send them to the gulag. The idea is similar to the Respawn Van of Fortnite but which was eventually scrapped because Ambulances never made it into the final version of the game.

Elsewhere, a new round of bans have been handed out today. Raven Software has confirmed at least 15,000 accounts to have been permanently banned for cheating.

Saqib Mansoor

has halted regime changes, curbed demonic invasions, and averted at least one cosmic omnicide; all from the confines of his gaming chair.